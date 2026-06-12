Haiti vs. Scotland: Why Steve Clarke, Sebastien Migne must avoid draw in World Cup opener

By Darren Plant | 12 Jun 2026 11:54

While Haiti and Scotland are not among the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup, their Group C showdown in Foxborough on Saturday night arguably brings the highest stakes during the first batch of fixtures.

Haiti are participating in just their second World Cup Finals, while Scotland have ended 28 years of frustration to earn their first appearance since France '98.

There is a case of deja vu for the Tartan Army, who meet Brazil and Morocco in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row, but Steve Clarke will quietly acknowledge that the game with Haiti could make-or-break both theirs and Haiti's tournament. Simply-put, it is a must-win.

Why Haiti vs. Scotland is biggest World Cup match in their history

The move from 32 participating countries to 48 is of major benefit to nations such as Haiti and Scotland, who have been drawn in a group alongside the five-time world champions and controversially-awarded Africa Cup of Nations winners from earlier in 2026.

© Imago / Sportimage

With Brazil and Morocco also sixth and seventh in the FIFA World Rankings respectively, Haiti and Scotland are the clear minnows in Group C, and Clarke - who has a key player as a fitness doubt - and Sebastien Migne know the ramifications of defeat at the Gillette Stadium.

For now, though, there can be excitement over the potential of making history, with Haiti and Scotland having never qualified for the knockout stages at a World Cup.

Statistically, Haiti are one of the worst-performing nations to play at a World Cup. On their solitary appearance in 1974, they conceded 14 goals across group games against Poland, Argentina and Italy. That is the joint-most goals conceded - alongside DR Congo - of nations that have only played at one World Cup.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Meanwhile, Scotland are one of four teams to have played at eight World Cups. Their return of just four wins from 23 fixtures is by far the worst of those nations.

Scotland have also only won one of their last 11 World Cup fixtures - against Sweden in 1990 - since their second fixture in 1982, and it all adds up to Haiti and Scotland readying themselves for the chance to move themselves to the brink of history this weekend.

Both managers know that a draw benefits no-one. A stalemate would leave these two teams requiring at least a draw against Brazil or Morocco to have any kind of chance of qualifying for the last 32 as one of eight best-third-placed sides.

Of course, defeat would be worse, but Haiti would gain very little from recording their first-ever World Cup point, and Scotland would face the increased pressure of needing to beat Morocco in their second fixture when Brazil are lurking in their final group game.

Is loser of Haiti vs. Scotland out of the World Cup with a defeat?

Although Haiti or Scotland would not be eliminated from the World Cup with a defeat in Massachusetts, they would need results to go their way to have any realistic chance of adding an historic fourth fixture to their schedule.

Brazil against Morocco precedes this game and, theoretically, a draw would open the door for Haiti and Scotland. Clarke may be hoping for a Brazil win to increase the chances of Carlo Ancelotti rotating his players for their match on June 24.

Morocco beating Brazil is the worst-case scenario. That would ensure that Ancelotti selects his strongest Brazil XI for their remaining group fixtures.

Regardless, even for the neutrals, Haiti against Scotland could prove to be one of the most enthralling games of the group stage as they bid to break new ground on the grandest stage.