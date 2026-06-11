Scotland World Cup news: Scott McTominay misses training ahead of Haiti opener

By Darren Plant | 11 Jun 2026 18:07

Scotland have been dealt a fitness concern ahead of their World Cup opener with Haiti after Scott McTominay was forced to miss training.

The Tartan Army are in good spirits ahead of Saturday night's showdown in Foxborough as they bid to make a winning start to their first World Cup campaign since 1998.

With Brazil and Morocco in Group C, there is an argument that the game with Haiti could prove pivotal with regards to qualification for the knockout stage.

McTominay - the star player in the squad - is expected to line up in central midfield, the Napoli star trusted to take charge from the engine room and provide a goal threat.

However, the 70-cap international was unable to take part in training on Thursday due to an upset stomach.

© Imago / Sportimage

Could Scotland star McTominay miss Haiti match?

Speaking at a press conference, teammate Kenny McLean hinted that there was uncertainty over the cause of McTominay's issue.

He told reporters: "Mine is alright thankfully. Hopefully that doesn't spread.

"Fingers crossed Scott will be fine. I'm sure he will be"

At this point in time, the expectation is that McTominay will take his place in Steve Clarke's starting lineup, but the Scotland boss must wait to see if any other players suffer the same symptoms.

Scott McKenna, a potential starter in the centre of defence, was also missing from training due to a minor knock.

How would Clarke handle McTominay absence?

While John McGinn is favourite to be recalled to the team regardless, the absence of McTominay may lead to the Aston Villa player featuring on the left flank and Ryan Christie moving inside.

Clarke must decide whether to stick with the 4-4-2 formation that worked so effectively against Curacao and Bolivia, or revert to 4-2-3-1 and drop one of his frontline strikers.