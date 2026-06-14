Next Fulham manager: Alvaro Arbeloa appointment 'almost done' after Cottagers contact two ex-Tottenham bosses

By Ben Sully | 14 Jun 2026 02:18 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 02:25

Fulham are reportedly on the verge of appointing former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa as their new manager after speaking to multiple candidates.

The Cottagers are currently without a manager after Marco Silva decided against signing a new contract.

The 48-year-old called time on his five-year tenure at Craven Cottage to take over the reins at Portuguese giants Benfica.

The Benfica vacancy became available after Jose Mourinho returned to Real Madrid for a second spell as manager following Arbeloa's exit.

Arbeloa, who is keen to get straight back into management, has since emerged as a frontrunner to take the top job at Craven Cottage.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Fulham on verge of Arbeloa appointment

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Fulham are now on the verge of confirming Arbeloa's appointment following positive talks.

While the deal is 'almost done', Arbeloa has been far from the only candidate considered for the vacant position.

The update claims that the Cottagers have spoken to a number of alternative options, including former Tottenham Hotspur managers Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank.

Postecoglou is searching for his first managerial job since being sacked by Nottingham Forest in October 2025, while Frank is not ready to return to management following his dismissal as Spurs boss in February.

The west London club also made contact with Coventry City boss Frank Lampard and Kieran McKenna, who recently left his position as Ipswich Town head coach.

Fulham have also been linked with ex-Man United head coach Ruben Amorim and Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira, the latter of whom is reluctant to leave his position midway through the Brazilian season.

Amorim has ruled himself out of the running amid significant speculation linking him with AC Milan.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Is Arbeloa the right man to lead Fulham?

There will be some scepticism over Arbeloa's imminent appointment following his tough stint as Real Madrid boss.

In January, Arbeloa stepped up from his role as Castilla boss to take over the reins of the senior side following Xabi Alonso's departure.

Under Arbeloa's watch, Real Madrid suffered a surprise Copa del Rey defeat to second-tier Albacete, fell at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League and finished a distant second to Barcelona in the title race.

Arbeloa's time in charge was also shrouded by disharmony in the dressing room, including a well-publicised altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni.

That said, Arbeloa should only take a relatively small proportion of the blame for the poor dressing culture and Real Madrid's failure to win silverware.

The 43-year-old would have learnt from that difficult experience and will benefit from managing a club that does not generate as much media attention as Real Madrid.

Arbeloa should also enjoy more control to implement his ideas at Fulham, where he will likely give youth a chance after showing a willingness to trust emerging talents in his time as Real Madrid boss, something that comes from working as a coach in the Spanish giants' youth system.

The Spaniard may have big shoes to fill at Craven Cottage, but the challenge will not daunt him, and it could be a risky appointment that ultimately pays off for the Cottagers.