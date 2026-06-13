Sunday's World Cup predictions and previews including Netherlands vs. Japan

By Matt Law | 14 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Netherlands' clash with Japan, and a battle between Germany and Curacao.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Germany will be aiming to avoid what would be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history when they open their 2026 competition against Curacao on Sunday.

Both teams are competing in Group E this summer, and it is a first-ever World Cup appearance for Curacao, who will create history when they take to the field in Houston.

We say: Germany 3-0 Curacao

It is incredibly tough to make a case for Curacao, especially against a Germany side in such strong form. Die Nationalelf should ultimately have too much for their opponents here, running out convincing winners, and you can explore the odds in our World Cup betting strategy.

> Click here to read our full preview for Germany vs. Curacao, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Finally getting under way at World Cup 2026, the Netherlands and Japan will start their Group F campaign by meeting in Dallas on Sunday evening.

In a group also featuring Sweden and Tunisia, both sides are seeking a top-two finish, which will guarantee progress through to the knockout phase.

We say: Netherlands 2-2 Japan

To date, Japan have never beaten the Netherlands, who last lost a World Cup opener in 1938 - yet this may be their best chance.

Oranje may feature higher up Sports Mole's World Cup 2026 betting guide, but Samurai Blue are a slick attacking unit and should at least claim one point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Netherlands vs. Japan, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Ecuador and Ivory Coast face off at Lincoln Financial Field in one of the standout fixtures of the 2026 World Cup opening round.

While Germany are tipped to top Group E, the three-time African champions and La Tri will certainly have other ideas, meaning Sunday's fixture could lay down a crucial marker.

We say: Ivory Coast 1-1 Ecuador

While Ecuador's miserly defence gives them a fighting chance against anyone, the sheer quality of the Ivory Coast frontline suggests La Tri will struggle to keep a 14th clean sheet under Beccacece.

Nevertheless, the South Americans are notoriously resilient, suggesting that a hard-fought draw could be on the cards in Philadelphia.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Igor Jakubowski / Newspix

Separated by seven places in the world rankings, Sweden and Tunisia commence their World Cup 2026 Group F quests in the early hours of Monday morning at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe.

The Scandinavian side are making their 13th - unlucky for some - appearance at the quadrennial event, while the Eagles of Carthage bid for a maiden knockout qualification at the seventh attempt.

We say: Sweden 2-1 Tunisia

The marginal rankings difference between Sweden and Tunisia makes this an intriguing fixture for those perusing the best World Cup betting sites, as does Blagult's tendency to both find the net and pick the ball out of their own.

However, the raw firepower on the Scandinavians' end should make the difference, as they already out-perform their record from their World Cup Qualifying group.

> Click here to read our full preview for Sweden vs. Turkey, including team news and possible lineups