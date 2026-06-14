Haiti 0-1 Scotland player ratings: McGinn the matchwinner, Bellegarde shines in defeat

By Axel Clody | 14 Jun 2026 05:30

The meeting between Scotland and Haiti did not pan out as predictions had suggested. The apparent clear favouritism enjoyed by the Tartan Army was on show in the opening exchanges, and that was about all. The Haitians showed plenty of virtues and dominated large parts of the game, missing only better finishing accuracy and a bit of luck in front of goal.

The fixture was historic even before the opening whistle, with two nations that have watched the World Cup on television for many editions. Scotland had not played at a finals since 1998, Haiti since 1974.

It was a good encounter, particularly in the first half, with neat exchanges from both sides. In the second half, both teams dropped in intensity, Scotland more so as fatigue set in.

Haiti player ratings

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Johny Placide — 5/10

Carlens Arcus — 5/10

Ricardo Ade — 5/10

Hannes Delcroix — 5/10

Martin Experience — 4/10

Struggled to keep the tireless and agile Ben Doak under control.

Danley Jean-Jacques — 6/10

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde — 7/10

Showed why he is one of Haiti's best players. Won his duels and moved well throughout.

Ruben Providence — 7/10

Good movement in midfield, an area Haiti dominated for large stretches of the match.

Louicius Deedson — 7/10

His quick breaks down the right caused the Scottish defence all kinds of problems. His decent crosses into the box, however, failed to find a teammate.

Wilson Isidor — 6/10

Haiti's best players are in the attacking third, and Isidor showed off his agility and clever changes of direction, giving the Scotland defence a headache.

Frantzdy Pierrot — 5/10

Missed the chance for an equaliser with a dangerous header. Was involved heavily but suffered from technical issues, for the most part.

SUBSTITUTES

Lenny Joseph — N/A

Yassin Fortune — N/A

Josue Casimir — 6/10

Scotland player ratings

Angus Gunn — 6/10

Had little to do, called upon only for routine saves.

Aaron Hickey — 5/10

Was given a torrid time by Haiti's mobile attack. Perhaps the team's biggest concern coming out of the match.

Grant Hanley — 7/10

Strong in the air and produced some important interventions. Won his duels against Pierrot.

Jack Hendry — 7/10

A key piece in the physical battles in his area. The heart of the defence deserves credit for the clean sheet.

Andrew Robertson — 6/10

Appeared brightly in the opening exchanges with good combinations down the left, but needed defensive cover with Deedson's marauding runs forward.

Lewis Ferguson — 7/10

Good work in the physical midfield battle. Brought solidity, without quite reaching brilliance.

Scott McTominay — N/A

Quiet. Struck the bar with a shot in the first half but still seemed to feel the effects of the stomach issues he has been managing in recent days.

John McGinn — 8/10

A goal for the history books. One of Scotland's leaders added another strike to his most prolific season ever. Tired and was duly withdrawn.

A goal for Scotland. A goal for ALL OF SCOTLAND! ?????????????????????



John McGinn fires his nation ahead against Haiti! #FifaWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2otuUub0oh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 14, 2026

Ben Gannon-Doak — 8/10

Electric. His pace and incisiveness were qualities that helped Scotland. Lacked greater support down his flank.

Che Adams — 5/10

Created the move that led to Scotland's goal, true, but was rarely seen in the game otherwise.

Lawrence Shankland — 4/10

Perhaps the weakest attacking player Scotland had on the pitch. Fought hard but technically did not turn up.

SUBSTITUTES

Lyndon Dykes — 4/10

Came on at a time when nothing was working for Scotland when in possession.

Nathan Patterson — 4/10

Brought on to shore up the right side.

Ryan Christie — N/A

Findlay Curtis — 4/10

The youngster only really showed up when fouling and rightly picked up a yellow card while trying to help out defensively.

Kenny McLean — N/A

Clumsy, and was very close to a red card for a disastrous tackle on Casimir.