Arsenal and France receive new William Saliba injury update before Senegal opener at 2026 World Cup

By Lewis Blain | 14 Jun 2026 07:52

France's preparations for the 2026 World Cup have received a timely boost ahead of their opening Group I clash with Senegal on June 16th.

There had been growing concerns surrounding the fitness of Arsenal defender William Saliba after he arrived at the tournament carrying a back issue.

However, the latest update from the France camp suggests the centre-back remains firmly on course to feature at New York New Jersey Stadium.

What is the latest on William Saliba's injury ahead of France vs Senegal?

© Imago

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Saliba returned to full training with the France squad on Saturday in Boston.

The update comes as a significant relief after fears emerged earlier this month that the Arsenal star could face a spell on the sidelines following the aggravation of a back injury during the Champions League final.

Initial reports suggested the problem could even place his World Cup participation at risk, but Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps quickly sought to calm concerns surrounding the defender's condition.

?? William Saliba a fait son retour à l’entraînement avec le groupe de l’équipe de France ce samedi à Boston. — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 13, 2026

Saliba then offered further encouragement by featuring for 45 minutes in France's 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland on June 8th, showing no obvious signs of discomfort during his outing.

With the 2022 runners‑up now preparing for Tuesday’s opener against Senegal, Saliba is expected to be available and could start alongside Dayot Upamecano or former Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at the heart of France’s backline.

William Saliba update a huge boost for France and Arsenal

© Imago / Sportsphoto

From France’s perspective, this is exactly the news that Deschamps needed before the tournament begins.

Saliba has grown into one of Europe’s elite centre-backs, and his presence gives France a blend of pace, composure and physicality. Losing him before a ball was kicked would have been a major setback.

The timing is crucial given the threat posed by Senegal, who offer real attacking quality and athleticism. Having Saliba available allows France to start the tournament with something close to their strongest defensive unit.

Arsenal fans will also welcome the news ahead of their title defence, though the immediate focus remains on France.

After weeks of uncertainty, Saliba’s return to full training leaves Deschamps in a far stronger position heading into a World Cup campaign where Les Bleus are once again expected to be among the favourites to lift the trophy.