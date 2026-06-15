Croatia lineup vs. England: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash including surprise striker decision

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 15:21

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic is reportedly set to make a surprise striker decision for Wednesday's opening World Cup 2026 Group L match against England in Arlington.

The Chequered Ones have long been spearheaded by Andrej Kramaric, who registered 23 goal involvements for Hoffenheim last season to help the Bundesliga side qualify for the Europa League

Kramaric also sits third on the list of Croatia's all-time male goalscorers, but local reports have suggested that FC Dallas marksman Petar Musa will be given the nod in the number nine spot instead.

Musa comes into the World Cup having scored a terrific 12 goals in 13 MLS matches in the 2026 season, and the 28-year-old's club home at the Toyota Stadium is located just 39 miles away from Wednesday's venue, the AT&T Stadium.

If Musa is favoured, the former Benfica man will be fed by Como playmaker Martin Baturina, as well as the iconic Luka Modric, a guaranteed starter despite now being in his 40s.

Mateo Kovacic and PSV Eindhoven wide man Ivan Perisic will bring additional experience alongside Modric; Perisic is just one of three players to have scored and assisted at each of the last three World Cups, alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

At the other end of the age scale, Luka Vuskovic, Josip Sutalo and Josko Gvardiol - all born in the 2000s - are anticipated to shield undisputed number one Dominik Livakovic.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Sutalo, Vuskovic, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modric, Kovacic, Perisic; Sucic, Baturina; Musa

> Click here to see how England could line up against Croatia

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for England vs. Croatia: