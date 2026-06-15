England lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 opener including Bukayo Saka decision

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 15:12 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 15:25

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka could struggle to make the starting lineup in England's opening World Cup 2026 match against Croatia on Wednesday evening.

The 24-year-old ended the domestic season with discomfort and did not start either of the Three Lions' final two warm-up friendlies against Costa Rica or New Zealand earlier this month.

While Saka is not nursing a serious injury, Thomas Tuchel may not take any risks with the latter stages of the tournament in mind, so Noni Madueke can anticipate a World Cup start in Arlington.

Tuchel could also throw a Morgan Rogers-sized curveball on the right-hand side, but the Aston Villa talent is expected to start on the bench as Jude Bellingham gets the nod in the number 10 position.

The Real Madrid man will be aiding Harry Kane's quest to score a record-extending 80th goal for England, as will Anthony Gordon, who is reportedly winning his head-to-head with Marcus Rashford for the left-wing berth.

Barring injury, there is no doubting Elliot Anderson or Declan Rice's places in the first XI, and the same goes for Reece James, Jordan Pickford and Nico O'Reilly in the defensive setup.

However, Ezri Konsa, John Stones and Marc Guehi are all vying for two centre-back spots, although the latter is the likeliest to miss out after he was snubbed from the start against Costa Rica.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; James, Stones, Konsa, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

> Click here to see how Croatia could line up against England

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for England vs. Croatia:

England vs. Croatia World Cup 2026 Match Preview ??| "I'll Tell You For Free"