Arsenal summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Mikel Arteta's side in 2026 window

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jun 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:00

Arsenal ended the 2025 summer transfer window around £250m worse off financially, but they would happily part ways with such monies again this time around if it delivers them another Premier League trophy.

New arrivals such as Viktor Gyokeres, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze all played pivotal roles in ending Arsenal's 22-year top-flight drought, and the duo of Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta are not expected to hold back this time around either.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Arsenal confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None yet!

Arsenal confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Karl Hein (GK | £2.6m to Werder Bremen)

Josh Nichols (RB | Free to NK Kustosija)

Jakub Kiwior (CB | £14.7m to Porto)

Arsenal net spend: Summer 2026

Arsenal total spend summer 2026: £0m

Arsenal total income summer 2026: £17.3m

Arsenal net spend summer 2026: £17.3m

Latest Arsenal transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge)

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Nico Williams (Athletic Club)

Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid)

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United)

Jeremy Monga (Leicester City)

Out

© Iconsport / SUSA

Leandro Trossard (Besiktas)

Fabio Vieira (Hamburg)

Riccardo Calafiori (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Jesus (Everton, Palmeiras)

You can find a complete list of the latest Arsenal transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.