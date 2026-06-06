Julian Alvarez future: Argentine striker's Arsenal transfer stance 'revealed' after Atletico reject Barcelona approach

By Saikat Mandal | 06 Jun 2026 16:53

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez reportedly does not view Arsenal as his preferred destination should he leave the club during the summer transfer window.

The Argentine joined Los Rojiblancos from Manchester City in a deal worth around £82m in 2024 and has since established himself as one of Europe's most sought-after forwards.

Alvarez enjoyed another impressive 2025-26 campaign under Diego Simeone, registering 20 goals and nine assists across all competitions to underline his status as one of the game's elite modern attackers.

Julian Alvarez: The situation with Barcelona

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Barcelona have already tested Atletico's resolve with an opening €100m (£86m) bid for Alvarez, a move that reportedly angered the Madrid club and further strained relations between the Spanish rivals.

The former Manchester City striker is believed to be open to joining the Catalan giants, although Atletico remain reluctant to strengthen a direct competitor regardless of the financial package on offer.

Club president Enrique Cerezo has repeatedly insisted that Atletico's best players are not for sale, and his latest comments have done little to suggest that Alvarez's situation has changed.

Arsenal not an option for Julian Alvarez?

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Fresh from winning the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final, Arsenal would ordinarily represent an attractive destination for most players, but Alvarez is not currently convinced by a move to North London.

According to Cadena Ser, while the Gunners are viewed as one of the few clubs capable of financing a deal, the 26-year-old does not wish to relocate to London at this stage of his career.

Arsenal's interest is unlikely to disappear anytime soon, however, particularly given sporting director Andrea Berta's close relationship with the player.

Berta was instrumental in bringing Alvarez to Atletico from Manchester City, and that connection could yet prove valuable should Arsenal decide to intensify their pursuit later in the window.

Arsenal must break bank to sign Julian Alvarez

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Mikel Arteta has already demonstrated that Arsenal are capable of competing with Europe's elite, but the club's hierarchy know that maintaining their place at the summit will require continued investment in top-class talent.

Alvarez is exactly the type of transformative signing capable of elevating an already outstanding side, with the Argentine offering far more than goals through his pressing, movement, creativity and tactical intelligence.

With the futures of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli all attracting speculation, Arsenal could create both the financial room and squad space required to pursue a marquee addition, and few names would excite supporters more than Alvarez.