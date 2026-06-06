Arsenal, Liverpool receive major Bradley Barcola transfer update from manager - "I spoke with him"

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jun 2026 17:34

Liverpool and Arsenal-linked attacker Bradley Barcola does not appear to be in a rush to leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to a former manager.

The France international has been overshadowed by the likes of Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele at the Parc des Princes in recent times, failing to start any of PSG's last four Champions League games in 2025-26.

Barcola still managed a praiseworthy 20 goal involvements across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign, but the 23-year-old has inevitably been tipped to join a different club where starts are a guarantee.

Arsenal are searching for a left-wing upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Liverpool are seeking to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah's exit and could also look for an alternative to the hit-and-miss Cody Gakpo.

Arsenal are 'genuinely interested' in hijacking Liverpool's move for Barcola, but in the end, both the Gunners and the Reds could be left disappointed in the race for the Frenchman.

Bradley Barcola 'not looking to leave' PSG amid Arsenal, Liverpool links

© Imago

In quotes attributed to the Liverpool Echo, Claude Le Roy - who managed the likes of Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana during his career - claimed that Barcola did not hint at wanting a change of scenery during a recent conversation.

"I don't think Bradley Barcola wants to leave. I spoke with him a bit, he doesn't give that impression," the 78-year-old claimed.

Barcola still has two years left to run on his contract with PSG, who paid £38.9m to sign the attacker from Lyon in 2023 and would supposedly demand around £86m to let him leave this summer.

A new contract is also not out of the question for the France international, but there has been no breakthrough in negotiations with his entourage, who would likely seek guarantees over game time for Barcola to commit.

The former Lyon starlet has registered a total of 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 games for Luis Enrique's side, and he was named in Didier Deschamps's France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

What Bradley Barcola alternatives can Arsenal, Liverpool target?

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Liverpool fans may not lose sleep over their side losing out on Barcola, as the Reds are instead believed to be prioritising a deal for RB Leipzig youngster Yan Diomande.

Liverpool are working towards a 'quick agreement' for the Ivory Coast international, who would also cost in the region of £86m, but such a fee will not prove problematic for Andoni Iraola's side.

Should a deal for Diomande fall through, Liverpool could battle Arsenal and other Premier League rivals for Rafael Leao, who has confirmed his desire to leave AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are also working on signing a Dembele-like wonderkid, as well as giving consideration to a blockbuster deal for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, valued at £80m.