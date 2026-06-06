England starting lineup vs. New Zealand confirmed as Thomas Tuchel makes big Jude Bellingham, Ollie Watkins calls

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jun 2026 19:56 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 20:12

England have named their starting lineup for Saturday's international friendly against New Zealand in Tampa, Florida.

The clash with the All Whites is Thomas Tuchel's penultimate opportunity to analyse his squad in a match setting before the World Cup, as England play their final warm-up friendly against Costa Rica next Wednesday.

The Three Lions manager has made seven changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Japan in March's international friendly, as only Morgan Rogers, Jordan Pickford, Marc Guehi and Kobbie Mainoo are retained.

Interestingly, Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins both start for England, who could therefore deploy a 4-4-2 formation or a 4-2-3-1 setup, with Kane operating slightly deeper than his Aston Villa counterpart.

Neither Bukayo Saka nor Noni Madueke are available due to their Champions League final commitments with Arsenal, so Morgan Rogers is expected to start on the right, while Marcus Rashford has been given the nod over Anthony Gordon on the left.

Mainoo will be joined by Jordan Henderson in the centre of the park, meaning no Jude Bellingham or Elliot Anderson in the starting XI, and Tuchel has made further intriguing decisions in defence.

England vs. New Zealand: Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins start up front

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

John Stones and Guehi form an experienced central barrier in front of Jordan Pickford, but Jarell Quansah will ostensibly play as a right-back, while Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence is also in from the start.

Tino Livramento, Reece James and Nico O'Reilly have all been named on the bench, alongside Alex Scott, Josh King, Ethan Nwaneri and Rio Ngumoha.

As for New Zealand, head coach Darren Bazeley has made four changes to the side that suffered a 4-0 defeat to Haiti last time out, bringing in Max Crocombe, Michael Boxall, Matthew Garbett and Joe Bell.

Midfielder Bell has recovered from a leg injury that kept him out of the Haiti defeat, while Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood leads the line for his 90th senior international appearance.

England and New Zealand's only previous meetings came within five days of each other in June 1991, as the Three Lions won their inaugural battle 1-0 before a 2-0 triumph in a second friendly.

England starting lineup: Pickford; Quansah, Stones, Guehi, Spence; Rogers, Mainoo, Henderson, Rashford; Watkins, Kane

Subs: D. Henderson, Konsa, O'Reilly, Anderson, Bellingham, Livramento, Burn, Gordon, Toney, Trafford, James, Scott, King, Nwaneri, Ngumoha

New Zealand starting lineup: Crocombe; Payne, Boxall, Surman, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic, Garbett; Just, Wood, Singh

Subs: Paulsen, Woud, Barbarouses, Bayliss, Bindon, De Vries, Elliot, McCowatt, Old, Pijnaker, Randall, Rufer, Smith, Waine