Arsenal transfer news: Andrea Berta 'admires' Morgan Rogers alternative amid PSG threat

By Ben Knapton | 07 Jun 2026 07:53

Arsenal have apparently earmarked Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White as an ideal alternative to Morgan Rogers, whom Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on.

The Gunners are expected to be in the market for attacking additions during the summer transfer window, with Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta's main focus being a left-wing upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

However, Arsenal recently suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, while there has been no movement over a deal for AC Milan's Rafael Leao either.

Instead, the Premier League champions are understood to hold a genuine interest in Aston Villa's £80m-rated star Rogers, who would be open to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

PSG's interest could complicate matters for Arsenal, but The Sun claims that Gibbs-White has emerged as another offensive target for Arteta.

Morgan Gibbs-White 'admired' by Arsenal chiefs

© Imago

The 26-year-old was at the centre of a memorable Tottenham Hotspur transfer saga last summer, one that ended with him snubbing the Lilywhites to sign a new three-year contract at the City Ground.

Gibbs-White subsequently enjoyed his best campaign yet from an individual standpoint, registering 25 goal involvements from 53 appearances across all competitions, including 15 strikes in the Premier League.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers starlet's exploits were not enough to earn him a World Cup call-up with England, though, and he is about to enter the last two years of his Forest contract.

Gibbs-White is understood to have 'admirers' within the Emirates walls, and Tottenham do not appear to have reignited their interest in a deal for the playmaker.

Gibbs-White has contributed 36 goals and 35 assists from 171 appearances for the Tricky Trees since 2022, when he left Wolves to join Nottingham Forest in a £25.5m deal.

Morgan Gibbs-White: Arsenal's Martin Odegaard replacement?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Arteta is a big fan of a versatile attacker, and Gibbs-White would add another layer of adaptability to the Spaniard's system, having played in nine different positions during his career as per Transfermarkt.

However, the Nottingham Forest fulcrum is best-suited to a central playmaking role rather than a wide position, as is Rogers, so neither would be the answer to Arsenal's left-wing issue.

Arteta already has Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze available in the number 10 role, but the former's long-term future is not set in stone, as his deal also expires at the end of the 2027-28 season.

Furthermore, injuries have held Odegaard back over the past couple of seasons, and his return of seven goals and 20 assists from 81 games since the start of 2024-25 is far from spectacular.

The Norwegian has also missed 45 games for club and country during that time, and while he remains an integral member of the dressing room, Gibbs-White's numbers suggest he would be an upgrade on the Arsenal captain.