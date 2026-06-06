France predicted XI vs. Northern Ireland: Possible lineup for World Cup warm-up

By Freddie Cotton | 07 Jun 2026 00:34

France welcome Northern Ireland to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy for their final friendly fixture before heading to this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus won five and drew one of their European qualification matches to beat Ukraine to top spot in Group D and book their ticket to North America.

In their warm up games since, Didier Deschamps has heavily rotated his side, giving everyone a chance to show they should be starting their World Cup opener against Senegal next week.

It is likely that there will be more changes on Monday evening too, where the 57-year-old will undoubtedly be looking to manage fitness and minutes so shortly after the league season’s completion,.

Amongst the probable absentees from France's starting lineup are those who played in last weekend's UEFA Champions League final with William Saliba alongside the Paris Saint-Germain quintet of Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lucas Hernandez all only making the bench against Ivory Coast.

With many of those names regular starters for Deschamps, the likes of Ibrahima Konate and AS Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche could be handed a chance to shine in what is a star-studded French team.

Across the frontline, it is likely that we see more of the same though with main man Kylian Mbappe lining up in attack alongside Marcus Thuram and Olise, who has been the centre of substantial transfer talk this previous week.

However, with an abundance of forward talent set to return, it remains to be seen how Deschamps will shape his attack in New Jersey next week as Le Bleus look to win back their World Cup crown

France possible starting lineup: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Konate, L. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Akliouche, Cherki; Olise, Mbappe, Thuram