Monday's World Cup warm-up predictions including France vs. Northern Ireland, Netherlands vs. Uzbekistan

By Ben Knapton | 08 Jun 2026 00:00

Today's World Cup 2026 warm-up predictions include France's scrap with Northern Ireland, in addition to the Netherlands' clash with Uzbekistan.

© Imago / Richard Wareham

Playing for the final time before getting under way at the World Cup, both the Netherlands and Uzbekistan will seek a morale-boosting win on Monday.

The nations' first meeting will take place at little Icahn Stadium in New York, where both teams intend to bounce back from defeat.

We say: Netherlands 2-0 Uzbekistan

They may be well organised, but Uzbekistan surely lack sufficient threat to cause a shock against the Netherlands, who have relative riches in attack.

Both squads will be more focused on their upcoming World Cup opener, so plenty of changes should be expected throughout a disjointed match.

> Click here to read our full preview for Netherlands vs. Uzbekistan, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

France welcome Northern Ireland to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Monday evening for their final friendly fixture before heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Les Bleus suffered a concerning 2-1 defeat against Ivory Coast in their previous match, while the Green and White Army edged past Guinea in Cadiz.

We say: France 3-0 Northern Ireland

After some promising recent results, Northern Ireland will be eager to prove themselves against arguably the best side in the world.

Deschamps's men looked far from convincing against Ivory Coast, however we expect them to brush past the Green and White Army before heading to face Senegal at the MetLife Stadium next week.

> Click here to read our full preview for France vs. Northern Ireland, including team news and possible lineups