Preview: Armenia vs Moldova - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jun 2026 22:52

Ahead of the beginning of their Nations League campaign in September, Armenia will welcome Moldova to Republican Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash.

Neither team will be competing at the upcoming World Cup, but both will have the chance to arrest their poor form and head into the next international break with increased confidence.

Match preview

Armenia will unfortunately be watching this summer's tournament from home after they finished bottom of their UEFA qualifying group with just three points from a possible 18.

During their qualifying campaign, they scored just three goals and conceded on 19 occasions, with the nation suffering an embarrassing 9-1 defeat against Portugal on November 16, 2025.

Manager Yegishe Melikyan will hope to end a streak of six games without victory, but a loss on Tuesday would be his team's sixth in seven matches.

Havakakan did draw 1-1 with Kazakhstan on June 6, though that was their 39th consecutive game without a clean sheet.

Armenia have not fared well at home given they have been defeated in six of their last eight outings when hosting opponents, with the team only claiming victory once in that time.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Moldova finished bottom of their five-team qualifying group for the World Cup, claiming just one point from a possible 24, with that coming in a 1-1 stalemate with Estonia on October 14, 2025.

The visitors have faced Armenia on four other occasions, and while they are yet to experience a loss, they only triumphed once in those clashes.

Tricolorii are ranked 139th in the world by FIFA, 53 spots lower than their hosts, and that placement is understandable considering they are winless in their past 14 matches.

Moldova lost 11 of those 14 contests, and they failed to find the back of the net six times while also conceding at least three goals in six games.

Head coach Lilian Popescu has taken charge of just seven fixtures - he boasts a record of five losses and two draws - but he has been beaten in three of his four away games, with his only draw coming against Estonia.

Armenia International Friendlies form:

L

W

L

D

L

D

Armenia form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

L

D

Moldova International Friendlies form:

D

L

L

L

L

D

Moldova form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Cancarevic will hope for adequate protection from centre-backs Junior Julio, Georgy Arutyunyan and Kamo Hovhannisyan.

In the middle of the pitch, perhaps defensive midfielder Eduard Spertsyan will play alongside number eights Artur Serobyan and Karlen Hovhannisyan.

If the hosts continue to utilise a two-man frontline, expect to see Artur Miranyan partner Grant-Leon Ranos.

Moldova's attack may be led by a front two of Petru Popescu and Virgiliu Postolachi, while Victor Bogaciucis is set to play at the base of midfield.

Mihail Gherasimencov, Danila Forov and Vladislav Baboglo could be tasked with shielding shot-stopper Dumitru Celeadnic.

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Cancarevic; Julio, Arutyunyan, Hovhannisyan; Piloyan, Serobyan, Spertsyan, Hovhannisyan, Tiknizyan; Miranyan, Ranos

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Celeadnic; Baboglo, Gherasimencov, Forov; Cucos, Revenco, Bogaciuc, Lungu, Bodisteanu; Popescu, Postolachi

We say: Armenia 3-2 Moldova

With both teams in poor form, it is difficult to see either keeping a clean sheet, and there could be numerous chances across the game.

Considering Armenia boast the advantage of playing in front of a home crowd, they could emerge as narrow victors on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.