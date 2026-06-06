Preview: Netherlands vs Uzbekistan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 06 Jun 2026 13:44 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 13:50

Playing for the final time before getting under way at the World Cup, both the Netherlands and Uzbekistan will seek a morale-boosting win on Monday.

The nations' first meeting will take place at little Icahn Stadium in New York, where both teams intend to bounce back from defeat.

Match preview

After reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2024 - plus the quarters at both the 2022 World Cup and the most recent UEFA Nations League - the Netherlands are now aiming to go further and secure an elusive global title.

Beaten three times in the final, another World Cup campaign will soon kick off against Japan; Sweden and Tunisia also await in a potentially tricky Group F, so Ronald Koeman's men must be ready from the outset.

Two warm-up games - against fellow finalists Algeria and Uzbekistan - were arranged to maintain form and fitness, but the first saw Oranje's 10-match unbeaten streak brought to an end.

A farewell fixture at De Kuip finished in defeat, as Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa - making the most of playing at his club ground - scored Algeria's late winner on Wednesday.

Following that setback, the Netherlands then travelled to North America for a brief training camp that will conclude with a low-key practice match.

At the modest 5,000-capacity Icahn Stadium, Koeman can assess his squad for one final time before facing down Japan in Dallas six days later.

© Imago

Ranked 50th in the world by FIFA - 43 places below their Dutch counterparts - Uzbekistan are preparing for a long-awaited World Cup debut.

After numerous near misses, the Central Asian nation finally qualified for this summer's edition, where they will face Portugal, Colombia and DR Congo in Group K.

Despite Timur Kapadze taking them over the line, the White Wolves are now led by former world champion Fabio Cannavaro, who lifted the game's greatest prize with Italy some 20 years ago.

Coming into their final friendly, Uzbekistan have proved hard to beat, only suffering two defeats since losing to Qatar in an AFC qualifier at the end of 2024.

The second of those losses arrived on Tuesday, when captain Eldor Shomurodov spurned a pair of golden chances before World Cup co-hosts Canada won 2-0 on home turf.

Now, just before heading to Mexico City for their opening group game, the Uzbeks face another tough test in New York.

Netherlands International Friendlies form:

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Netherlands form (all competitions):

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Uzbekistan International Friendlies form:

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Uzbekistan form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Both all-time top scorer Memphis Depay and key defender Jurrien Timber managed to overcome fitness issues to secure their spot in the Netherlands' squad, which has still been impacted by injuries.

ACL victim Jerdy Schouten is joined on the sidelines by Matthijs de Ligt and Xavi Simons; veteran defender Stefan de Vrij was also left out, while Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong did not make the cut.

Against Algeria, Koeman was missing preferred right-backs Denzel Dumfries (suspended) and Timber, the latter of whom joined up late following Arsenal's run to the Champions League final.

After filling in on Wednesday, Mats Wieffer may make way for Dumfries, who is reportedly set to join Real Madrid from Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan boss Cannavaro is likely to field a back five, with Manchester City star Abdukodir Khusanov at its heart.

Aside from the speedy centre-back, only ex-Roma forward Shomurodov - the White Wolves' all-time top scorer with 44 goals - and his Istanbul Basaksehir teammate Abbosbek Fayzullaev play in Europe.

Most other squad members compete in the domestic league, as does left-back Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev who was recently ruled out of the World Cup by injury.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van Dijk, Ake; De Jong, Gravenberch, Reijnders; Summerville, Depay, Gakpo

Uzbekistan possible starting lineup:

Yusupov; Sayfiev, Abdullaev, Khusanov, Ashurmatov, Nasrullaev; Fayzullaev, Hamrobekov, Shukurov, Uronov; Shomurodov

We say: Netherlands 2-0 Uzbekistan

They may be well organised, but Uzbekistan surely lack sufficient threat to cause a shock against the Netherlands, who have relative riches in attack.

Both squads will be more focused on their upcoming World Cup opener, so plenty of changes should be expected throughout a disjointed match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.