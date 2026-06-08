Why Jurrien Timber World Cup injury blow is excellent news for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

By Ben Knapton | 08 Jun 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 19:45

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber will miss the World Cup 2026 tournament after failing to recover from a groin injury in time, the Netherlands have confirmed.

The 24-year-old has been dealing with the serious issue since the March international break, although he returned to competitive action in Arsenal's Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Timber came off the bench to replace Cristhian Mosquera in Budapest and completed 54 minutes of the contest, before joining up with Ronald Koeman's squad for the World Cup.

However, the former Ajax man did not take part in last Wednesday's 1-0 friendly defeat to Algeria due to a lack of fitness, and Oranje revealed on Monday evening that he was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad.

"Jurrien Timber misses the 2026 World Cup," the Netherlands wrote on X. "The 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to take part in the World Cup in a medically responsible manner.

"In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team’s pre-camp in New York after the game against Uzbekistan. We’re with you, Jurrien."

Who replaces Jurrien Timber in Netherlands' World Cup squad?

Jurriën Timber misses the 2026 World Cup.



The 24-year-old defender has not recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to take part in the World Cup in a medically responsible manner. In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the… pic.twitter.com/r6Wu8FRCfP — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) June 8, 2026

As Timber has withdrawn more than 24 hours before the Netherlands' first match, Koeman was permitted to select a replacement, and he has called upon Lutsharel Geertruida to fill the void.

The 25-year-old joined up with his compatriots for the June camp despite initially being snubbed for selection, even after helping Sunderland qualify for the Europa League during a successful loan spell from RB Leipzig.

However, Geertruida will now compete with the likes of Mats Wieffer and Denzel Dumfries to start at right-back for the Netherlands, as well as providing central cover for Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven and Virgil van Dijk.

Koeman's men kick off their World Cup campaign against Japan on Sunday, before further Group F fixtures against Sweden on June 20 and Tunisia on June 26.

Why Jurrien Timber's World Cup withdrawal is excellent news for Arsenal

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Timber did everything in his power and more to be fit for the Champions League final and World Cup, and his presence in the former suggested that he would be given the all-clear to represent his country in North America.

However, Netherlands medical staff have undoubtedly made the right decision over the right-back, as devastated as he will inevitably be.

Timber risked aggravating a serious injury at the World Cup, where the unrelenting heat would have heightened the risk of another blow for the overworked Arsenal man.

Now that Timber can enjoy a complete break over the summer, Arsenal fans can expect the 24-year-old to be back - or at least close - to full fitness for the start of the new season.