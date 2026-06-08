Arsenal keep or sell: Who should Mikel Arteta offload in summer transfer window?

By Ben Knapton | 08 Jun 2026 10:31

For the first time since 2004, Arsenal enter a summer transfer window as the Premier League champions, courtesy of Mikel Arteta's five-phase plan finally bearing fruit in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Gunners' enviable squad depth was hailed as a crucial factor in their top-flight success, after Arteta and Andrea Berta combined to bring in around £250m worth of talent last summer, albeit while raising less than £20m through player sales.

As a result, cuts will have to be enforced before the start of the new season, and the culling has already begun with the exits of fringe goalkeeper Karl Hein, experienced defender Jakub Kiwior and seldom-seen right-back Joshua Nichols.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Arsenal should keep or sell in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell Arsenal — 2026-27 Squad Vote for each player — all votes are optional 29 players Player Keep Sell Goalkeepers David Raya Keep Sell Kepa Arrizabalaga Keep Sell Tommy Setford Keep Sell Defenders William Saliba Keep Sell Gabriel Magalhaes Keep Sell Ben White Keep Sell Jurrien Timber Keep Sell Riccardo Calafiori Keep Sell Piero Hincapie Keep Sell Cristhian Mosquera Keep Sell Myles Lewis-Skelly Keep Sell Marli Salmon Keep Sell Midfielders Martin Odegaard Keep Sell Declan Rice Keep Sell Mikel Merino Keep Sell Martin Zubimendi Keep Sell Eberechi Eze Keep Sell Ethan Nwaneri Keep Sell Christian Norgaard Keep Sell Fabio Vieira Keep Sell Attackers Bukayo Saka Keep Sell Gabriel Martinelli Keep Sell Leandro Trossard Keep Sell Kai Havertz Keep Sell Gabriel Jesus Keep Sell Noni Madueke Keep Sell Viktor Gyokeres Keep Sell Max Dowman Keep Sell Reiss Nelson Keep Sell Submit votes All votes are anonymous Votes submitted! Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Arsenal’s squad shortly. Sports Mole — Arsenal Keep or Sell Voting has closed Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Arsenal's squad shortly. Sports Mole — Arsenal Keep or Sell

Arsenal's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

For the majority of the 2025-26 season, Arteta had two different starting XIs available to him, meaning that it was impossible for the Arsenal manager to keep every member of his playing staff happy.

A handful of fringe performers are likely to find themselves on the chopping block, including left-wing duo Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as the Gunners seek a big-money upgrade on that side.

AC Milan's Rafael Leao has made himself available for a move to the Premier League, but Arsenal appear to have prioritised a deal for Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, overshadowed by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in recent months.

Either Leao or Barcola could form part of a slightly new-look Arsenal attack, as the Gunners are also rumoured to be targeting both Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, suggesting that they are possibly planning for life without Martin Odegaard.

An up-and-coming number eight or number six would also not go amiss for Arteta, whose established midfielders - with the exception of Ethan Nwaneri, another player whose future may lie elsewhere - are all either in the prime of their careers or have passed their best.

The right-back dilemma is another intriguing issue for the Premier League champions to solve, as Ben White's injury woes are showing no signs of abating, and the Englishman will turn 29 later this year.

One of Arsenal's Premier League rivals have reportedly taken an interest in signing White, who could be given the green light to depart if Arteta can capture an Ivan Fresneda or Tino Livramento in the coming weeks.