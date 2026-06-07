Arsenal transfer news: £50m Mikel Arteta star 'tempted' to switch Premier League clubs as summer priorities assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jun 2026 15:19

Arsenal right-back Ben White is reported to be tempted by the possibility of joining Everton this summer.

The Gunners will head into the new season as Premier League champions, but if they have hopes of retaining their title, a number of changes may be needed in their squad.

Mikel Arteta has always looked to get ahead of the competition, so it was promising to see him insist after his side's Champions League final defeat on May 30 that the club intend to be ambitious in the transfer market.

However, some reports have suggested that Arsenal may need to make room in their squad before any significant additions are made.

Football Insider claim that defender Ben White is tempted by the possibility of joining Everton this summer, with Toffees boss David Moyes holding him in high regard.

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Ben White future: Why Mikel Arteta should sell defender

Ben White has been used as a centre-back and a right-back since signing for the Gunners for £50m from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021, and he was a key core of the team as they transitioned into title challengers.

The 28-year-old has now fallen behind in the pecking order at Arsenal, with Jurrien Timber firmly seen by Arteta as the first-choice right-back.

White is better with the ball than Timber, but his defensive level has been questioned by Gunners fans, and it was no coincidence that centre-back Cristhian Mosquera was used on the right side of defence at times when Timber was unavailable.

Since the 2024-25 season, White has missed 42 games for club and country, and he has suffered four separate knee problems since 2023-24.

His unreliability from a fitness perspective makes keeping him at the Emirates a risk, and with two years left on his contract, selling White now will ensure that the club receive the highest possible transfer fee.

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Arsenal transfer news: Where should Arsenal reinforce?

Arteta won the title thanks to the strong defensive foundations he laid at the Emirates, though the team were somewhat blunt in the final third having scored just 71 goals in the league.

It is not yet clear if Premier League referees will be as lenient when officiating set pieces next season, an area that Arsenal excelled in from an offensive perspective, so finding new ways of scoring will be important.

Bringing in an extra winger for the left flank would be sensible, and if there are funds for someone such as Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, then a deal should be explored.

The addition of an offensive right-back could also help improve the output of Bukayo Saka, who has looked far from his best with Timber on the same side of the pitch.