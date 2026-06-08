Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'nearing' move for £60m Man City attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Jun 2026 19:34

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly making progress in their pursuit of Manchester City winger Savinho ahead of the summer transfer window.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Spurs are embarking on a major rebuilding project under Roberto De Zerbi, with strengthening the attacking department emerging as one of the club's top priorities.

The North London outfit were keen to sign Savinho last summer and the Brazilian was reportedly interested in the move, only for Manchester City to block his departure.

However, circumstances have changed significantly over the past 12 months, with Savinho growing frustrated by a lack of regular opportunities and now open to joining Tottenham.

The 22-year-old struggled to establish himself last season due to injuries and fierce competition for places, while the arrival of Antoine Semenyo has further complicated his path to regular first-team football.

Tottenham nearing Savinho deal?

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are attempting to finalise a deal worth around £60m for Savinho, although Manchester City initially valued the winger closer to the £70m mark.

The report adds that discussions are continuing over the structure of the package, with negotiations focused on add-ons and performance-related bonuses.

City are preparing for a new era following Pep Guardiola's departure, and incoming boss Enzo Maresca is reportedly already playing an active role in shaping the club's transfer plans.

The Premier League giants are expected to recruit another winger this summer, increasing the likelihood that Savinho could be sacrificed to help fund further arrivals.

More signings are expected to arrive at Spurs

© Imago

Tottenham have already strengthened Roberto De Zerbi's squad with the arrivals of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, and further additions are expected before the transfer window closes.

They are also pursuing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke, with Spurs reportedly discussing a deal worth around £40m for the Netherlands international.

The North London side have already seen two bids rejected for the centre-back, but remain optimistic that a third offer could finally persuade Brighton to part ways with one of their most important defenders.