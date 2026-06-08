Spurs transfer news: Juventus 'target' Destiny Udogie, asking price 'revealed'

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 15:39

Juventus are reportedly interested in handing a Serie A return to Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie.

The Italian giants are facing the prospect of a rebuild, a consequence of a sixth-placed finish in the Serie A table and missing out on Champions League qualification.

A goalkeeper is said to be towards the top of their priority list, with an asking price allegedly being set for Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez.

Nevertheless, a number of additions are expected to be made during the summer transfer window as they bid to close the gap to champions Inter Milan.

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus could be prepared to step up their long-term interest in Udogie over the coming weeks.

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Spurs set Udogie asking price

The report alleges that they have been monitoring the development of the left-sided defender ever since his time with Udinese.

Udogie contributed an impressive eight goals and seven assists from 71 appearances in Serie A, earning him a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a fee in the region of £17m in 2023.

Despite a solid first campaign in North London, Udogie has failed to build on that opening 12 months, with just two assists coming from 45 outings across the last two Premier League campaigns in which Spurs have finished in 17th position.

With Andrew Robertson arriving from Liverpool on a free transfer, Spurs are seemingly ready to do business should a suitable offer be made for the 23-year-old.

Spurs will allegedly demand €30m (£25.93m) for Udogie if Juventus or another club show an interest.

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Will Spurs be flexible over Udogie future?

Udogie is on a contract until 2030, essentially meaning that Spurs retain full control over his future.

At the same time, Roberto De Zerbi already has Robertson, Djed Spence and Souza as left-back options for 2026-27.

With no European football on the club's schedule, either Souza or Udogie are expected to be allowed to leave the club.

Even if Spurs cannot attract suitable permanent proposals for Udogie, there is value in loaning him out for a sizeable fee.

That may also suit Juventus when they are losing expected revenue through failure to qualify for the Champions League.