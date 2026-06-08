Chelsea transfer news: Everton given Tyrique George warning as Premier League rival 'keeping tabs' on developments

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 16:09 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 16:09

Everton have allegedly been given a warning with regards to the future of Chelsea winger Tyrique George.

The Toffees secured a loan deal for the England Under-21 international during the closing hours of the winter transfer window.

However, the 20-year-old endured a frustrating stint with the Merseyside outfit, making just one start and 10 substitute outing in the Premier League.

David Moyes and Everton chiefs are now considering whether to activate their £22m buy option for the player.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, they do not necessarily have a clean path through to acquiring the starlet.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Newcastle to rival Everton for George deal?

Everton have until the end of June to sign George on a permanent basis, yet it appears that they are against paying the current sum.

There is allegedly a desire to re-negotiate a fee with Chelsea, but Blues officials may see no value in doing so at this point in the summer transfer window.

Although George only has 12 months remaining on his contract, Chelsea will naturally want to encourage a bidding war if Everton do not press forward.

Newcastle United are said to be monitoring the situation as they consider how to replace Anthony Gordon, who has signed for Barcelona.

The opportunity to sign a young Englishman for a fee three times less than what they recouped for Gordon may prove to be an attractive proposition.

© Imago

What should Tyrique George do next?

As a homegrown talent with six goals and six assists from 37 appearances, many Chelsea fans would prefer to keep George at Stamford Bridge over the likes of Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho. You can decide here in Sports Mole's official Chelsea squad vote.

However, unless Xabi Alonso specifically wants to keep George in West London, Chelsea will cash in to boost their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

From George's perspective, he should only be considering a transfer to a club where he will become a certain starter. He would not achieve that at Everton or Newcastle.

Despite his clear potential, he will start the 2026-27 campaign - six months short of his 21st birthday - with just 23 games and 531 minutes under his belt in the Premier League.

Rather than wanting to join the biggest club possible, the team prepared to hand him the most game should win the race for his signature.