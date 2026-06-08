Tottenham keep or sell: Who should Roberto De Zerbi offload in summer transfer window?

By Ben Knapton | 08 Jun 2026 10:48

Some fans do not want the football season to end, and some cannot wait for the final whistle to blow; Tottenham Hotspur supporters were definitely in the latter camp during a catastrophic 2025-26 campaign.

However, thanks to Roberto De Zerbi's survival skills, Spurs' perpetual Premier League status remains intact, and the Lilywhites have already put their top-tier standing to good effect ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

The signing of Liverpool legend Andy Robertson has already been confirmed, Marcos Senesi's arrival from Bournemouth should be announced imminently, and work is being done to capture Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.

But which members of De Zerbi's squad are at risk of the axe? Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Tottenham should keep and sell in the summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell Tottenham Hotspur — 2026-27 Squad Vote for each player — all votes are optional 33 players Player Keep Sell Goalkeepers Guglielmo Vicario Keep Sell Antonin Kinsky Keep Sell Brandon Austin Keep Sell Defenders Micky van de Ven Keep Sell Cristian Romero Keep Sell Radu Dragusin Keep Sell Kevin Danso Keep Sell Ashley Phillips Keep Sell Destiny Udogie Keep Sell Djed Spence Keep Sell Souza Keep Sell Pedro Porro Keep Sell Luka Vuskovic Keep Sell Kota Takai Keep Sell Midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur Keep Sell Lucas Bergvall Keep Sell Archie Gray Keep Sell Conor Gallagher Keep Sell Pape Sarr Keep Sell Xavi Simons Keep Sell James Maddison Keep Sell Alfie Devine Keep Sell Attackers Dejan Kulusevski Keep Sell Wilson Odobert Keep Sell Mohammed Kudus Keep Sell Dominic Solanke Keep Sell Richarlison Keep Sell Mathys Tel Keep Sell Dane Scarlett Keep Sell Mikey Moore Keep Sell Manor Solomon Keep Sell Yang Min-hyeok Keep Sell Alejo Veliz Keep Sell Submit votes All votes are anonymous Votes submitted! Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Tottenham’s squad shortly. Sports Mole — Tottenham Keep or Sell Voting has closed Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Tottenham's squad shortly. Sports Mole — Tottenham Keep or Sell

Tottenham's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

If it was not already clear from the evidence, Tottenham are preparing for a seismic defensive shift ahead of the new season, which will see Senesi and Van Hecke join forces at the back if De Zerbi gets his way.

The former Brighton boss is seemingly anticipating the exits of at least one of Micky van de Ven or Cristian Romero, the latter of whom appears the most likely to depart after a five-year spell in North London.

Another rearguard stalwart - Guglielmo Vicario - is also seemingly edging closer to the exit door, having failed to regain his place in between the posts from Antonin Kinsky after his hernia operation.

Whether Tottenham go in for a new number one if Vicario departs is up for debate, though, as Kinsky miraculously recovered from his Atletico Madrid horror show to make a string of vital saves in the relegation run-in.

Further forward, the Lilywhites appear to be fighting a losing battle with Sporting Lisbon to sign Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich, while Yves Bissouma is on the verge of leaving as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30.

Dejan Kulusevski's long-term knee injury may also have to be factored in to any window planning, but Tottenham should have Mohammed Kudus fit and firing again for the start of the new campaign.

However, Richarlison is about to enter the last year of his contract, while Dominic Solanke is yet to truly find his feet in North London, so a striker upgrade could also be on De Zerbi's shopping list.