Tottenham keep or sell: Who should Roberto De Zerbi offload in summer transfer window?

Some fans do not want the football season to end, and some cannot wait for the final whistle to blow; Tottenham Hotspur supporters were definitely in the latter camp during a catastrophic 2025-26 campaign.
However, thanks to Roberto De Zerbi's survival skills, Spurs' perpetual Premier League status remains intact, and the Lilywhites have already put their top-tier standing to good effect ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.
The signing of Liverpool legend Andy Robertson has already been confirmed, Marcos Senesi's arrival from Bournemouth should be announced imminently, and work is being done to capture Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion.
But which members of De Zerbi's squad are at risk of the axe? Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Tottenham should keep and sell in the summer transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur — 2026-27 SquadVote for each player — all votes are optional
Tottenham's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window
If it was not already clear from the evidence, Tottenham are preparing for a seismic defensive shift ahead of the new season, which will see Senesi and Van Hecke join forces at the back if De Zerbi gets his way.
The former Brighton boss is seemingly anticipating the exits of at least one of Micky van de Ven or Cristian Romero, the latter of whom appears the most likely to depart after a five-year spell in North London.
Another rearguard stalwart - Guglielmo Vicario - is also seemingly edging closer to the exit door, having failed to regain his place in between the posts from Antonin Kinsky after his hernia operation.
Whether Tottenham go in for a new number one if Vicario departs is up for debate, though, as Kinsky miraculously recovered from his Atletico Madrid horror show to make a string of vital saves in the relegation run-in.
Further forward, the Lilywhites appear to be fighting a losing battle with Sporting Lisbon to sign Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich, while Yves Bissouma is on the verge of leaving as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30.
Dejan Kulusevski's long-term knee injury may also have to be factored in to any window planning, but Tottenham should have Mohammed Kudus fit and firing again for the start of the new campaign.
However, Richarlison is about to enter the last year of his contract, while Dominic Solanke is yet to truly find his feet in North London, so a striker upgrade could also be on De Zerbi's shopping list.