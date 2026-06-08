Man United keep or sell: Who should Michael Carrick offload in summer transfer window?

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Man United keep or sell: Who should the Red Devils offload this summer?
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Manchester United will be bidding to build on what was an excellent 2025-26 Premier League campaign when they take to the field in the new season.

The Red Devils finished third last term to secure a return to the Champions League, but there will be a completely new set of challenges for head coach Michael Carrick in 2026-27.

Ederson could be Man United's first summer signing, with a deal for the Atalanta BC midfielder advancing, while exits for Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia on free transfers have already been confirmed.

Rasmus Hojlund has also completed a permanent move to Napoli from the Red Devils.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Man United should keep and sell in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell

Manchester United — 2026-27 Squad

Vote for each player — all votes are optional
28 players
Goalkeepers
Senne Lammens
Altay Bayindir
Tom Heaton
Andre Onana
Defenders
Leny Yoro
Matthijs de Ligt
Lisandro Martinez
Ayden Heaven
Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Diogo Dalot
Noussair Mazraoui
Harry Amass
Midfielders
Manuel Ugarte
Kobbie Mainoo
Bruno Fernandes
Mason Mount
Toby Collyer
Attackers
Matheus Cunha
Patrick Dorgu
Bryan Mbeumo
Amad Diallo
Benjamin Sesko
Joshua Zirkzee
Chido Obi
Ethan Wheatley
Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho
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Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Manchester United's squad shortly.
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Man United's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

Man United simply must address their midfield shortcomings this summer, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is set to be moved on due to his struggles since arriving at Old Trafford.

Last year, the Red Devils prioritised improving their attack - signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, and all three players hit double figures in terms of goals for the club during the 2025-26 campaign.

The next area in need of improvement is the midfield, and a deal for Ederson is advanced, while West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are all potential targets.

A new goalkeeper is also set to arrive to provide back-up for number one Senne Lammens, while at least one full-back is set to join, with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall a target.

As mentioned, as many as three new midfielders could join, while there is set to be a forward signing or two during this summer's transfer window.

Indeed, Joshua Zirkzee is expected to move on due to his struggles at Old Trafford, with the Netherlands international potentially returning to Serie A.

Support for Sesko at centre-forward is required, with the Red Devils thought to be considering bringing in an experienced player in that area of the field.

Meanwhile, an attacker capable of operating off the left is also allegedly wanted.

Interestingly, Marcus Rashford, as it stands, will return to Man United after the 2026 World Cup, with Barcelona yet to agree a permanent deal for the England international.

However, Rashford is highly unlikely to be a part of the Red Devils squad next term, with a new player set to be signed to provide support down the left.

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