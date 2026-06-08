Man United keep or sell: Who should Michael Carrick offload in summer transfer window?

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 10:33 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 10:37

Manchester United will be bidding to build on what was an excellent 2025-26 Premier League campaign when they take to the field in the new season.

The Red Devils finished third last term to secure a return to the Champions League, but there will be a completely new set of challenges for head coach Michael Carrick in 2026-27.

Ederson could be Man United's first summer signing, with a deal for the Atalanta BC midfielder advancing, while exits for Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia on free transfers have already been confirmed.

Rasmus Hojlund has also completed a permanent move to Napoli from the Red Devils.

Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Man United should keep and sell in the 2026 summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell Manchester United — 2026-27 Squad Vote for each player — all votes are optional 28 players Player Keep Sell Goalkeepers Senne Lammens Keep Sell Altay Bayindir Keep Sell Tom Heaton Keep Sell Andre Onana Keep Sell Defenders Leny Yoro Keep Sell Matthijs de Ligt Keep Sell Lisandro Martinez Keep Sell Ayden Heaven Keep Sell Harry Maguire Keep Sell Luke Shaw Keep Sell Diogo Dalot Keep Sell Noussair Mazraoui Keep Sell Harry Amass Keep Sell Midfielders Manuel Ugarte Keep Sell Kobbie Mainoo Keep Sell Bruno Fernandes Keep Sell Mason Mount Keep Sell Toby Collyer Keep Sell Attackers Matheus Cunha Keep Sell Patrick Dorgu Keep Sell Bryan Mbeumo Keep Sell Amad Diallo Keep Sell Benjamin Sesko Keep Sell Joshua Zirkzee Keep Sell Chido Obi Keep Sell Ethan Wheatley Keep Sell Marcus Rashford Keep Sell Jadon Sancho Keep Sell Submit votes All votes are anonymous Votes submitted! Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Manchester United’s squad shortly. Sports Mole — Manchester United Keep or Sell Voting has closed Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Manchester United's squad shortly. Sports Mole — Manchester United Keep or Sell

Man United's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

Man United simply must address their midfield shortcomings this summer, with Casemiro's departure on a free transfer already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is set to be moved on due to his struggles since arriving at Old Trafford.

Last year, the Red Devils prioritised improving their attack - signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, and all three players hit double figures in terms of goals for the club during the 2025-26 campaign.

The next area in need of improvement is the midfield, and a deal for Ederson is advanced, while West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are all potential targets.

A new goalkeeper is also set to arrive to provide back-up for number one Senne Lammens, while at least one full-back is set to join, with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall a target.

As mentioned, as many as three new midfielders could join, while there is set to be a forward signing or two during this summer's transfer window.

Indeed, Joshua Zirkzee is expected to move on due to his struggles at Old Trafford, with the Netherlands international potentially returning to Serie A.

Support for Sesko at centre-forward is required, with the Red Devils thought to be considering bringing in an experienced player in that area of the field.

Meanwhile, an attacker capable of operating off the left is also allegedly wanted.

Interestingly, Marcus Rashford, as it stands, will return to Man United after the 2026 World Cup, with Barcelona yet to agree a permanent deal for the England international.

However, Rashford is highly unlikely to be a part of the Red Devils squad next term, with a new player set to be signed to provide support down the left.