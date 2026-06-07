Liverpool transfer news: Former £85m star eyes 'complicated' return to Anfield as Andoni Iraola faces Alexander Isak problem

By Lewis Nolan | 07 Jun 2026 23:29

Darwin Nunez would like to return to Liverpool if his Al-Hilal contract is terminated, the latest report has claimed.

Now that Andoni Iraola has been confirmed as the replacement for Arne Slot, fans are eagerly waiting for the club to make additions in the transfer window.

There are a number of areas that could be addressed, but given many supporters expressed dissatisfaction with the team's attack in the 2025-26 Premier League season, perhaps reinforcing the forward line would be sensible.

Wingers like Bradley Barcola and Yan Diomande have been linked, though a striker may be needed in order to allow Alexander Isak to rest at key moments.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo report that former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez could leave Al-Hilal for free this summer by mutual consent, and the Uruguayan would want to return to Anfield should his contract be terminated.

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Darwin Nunez transfer rumours: The unlikely answer to Isak problem?

It may seem comical to suggest that the answer to Liverpool's attacking problems would be Nunez, who struggled to find any consistency at Anfield after signing for the club from Benfica for a fee of £85m in 2022, but there are logical reasons for wanting him back.

Iraola's style of play is notoriously demanding without the ball, and Alexander Isak will almost certainly miss games in such an intense system next season given his injury history.

Hugo Ekitike would have been an option to come in for the Swede, but the Achilles tear that he suffered in April means he will likely miss most of 2026-27.

DARWIN NUNEZ FOR LIVERPOOL Appearances: 143 Starts: 76 Goals: 40 Assists: 22

Nunez is arguably at his best in a frenzied and chaotic environment, and while his finishing may be erratic, there can be no doubts about his attitude to defending.

If the 26-year-old is available for free, then signing him as a backup to Isak could make sense, though the eventual return of Ekitike would likely lead to another exit in the near future.

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How many forwards does Andoni Iraola need in the transfer window?

The most glaring gap for Liverpool to fill is the one left by Mohamed Salah, who has departed Anfield for free despite having a year remaining on his contract.

Yan Diomande has been strongly linked to the Reds, but even if he was signed alongside Nunez, the club may still be short of viable wide options.

Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha might not represent strong enough depth for the left side of attack, and Diomande would have no natural backup on the right.

However, considering the Merseysiders must also strengthen in midfield and possibly in defence, it may prove too costly to bring in two wingers this transfer window.