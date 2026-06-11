Australia vs. Turkey: Predicted XI for the Crescent-Stars in 2026 World Cup opener

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 19:22 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 19:25

Turkey are sweating over the fitness of Kenan Yildiz for their 2026 World Cup contest with Australia.

Yildiz has been forced to train individually in recent days due to a calf issue, and it would be a surprise if the Juventus attacker was in the XI against Australia.

However, the 21-year-old, who has scored five times for his national team, should still have a big part to play during this summer's tournament.

There had been some concern surrounding the injury that forced Arda Guler to miss the end of Real Madrid's 2025-26 campaign, but the 21-year-old is fit and is set to be involved from the first whistle against the Socceroos.

Deniz Gul has scored twice in eight appearances for the national team, and the Porto attacker is set to lead the Turkey attack in this match.

Meanwhile, there will be a spot in midfield for the captain Hakan Calhanoglu, who has managed 22 goals in 105 appearances for his national side.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Gul

> Click here to see how Australia could line up against Turkey