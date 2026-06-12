Australia vs. Turkey: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Lewis Nolan | 12 Jun 2026 17:37

Australia and Turkey will begin their 2026 World Cup campaigns on Sunday, when they clash at BC Place.

The two nations have travelled to Canada for their group opener, and a win could be vital for their respective ambitions of finishing ahead of the USA and Paraguay in Group D.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch the game.

What time does Australia vs. Turkey kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 5am on Sunday morning for viewers in the UK.

Where is Australia vs. Turkey being played?

As mentioned above, Sunday's clash will be held at BC Place in Vancouver, the most populous city in Canada's Western province.

The stadium has a capacity of 54,405, and it is home to Canadian football team BC Lions, as well as MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

How to watch Australia vs. Turkey in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup game is available on ITV1.

Spectators will be able to watch all of the competition's 104 matches on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers will be able to stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

For those unable to catch the match live, highlights will be available on ITVX and BBC iPlayer, as well as their respective X (Twitter), Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time ever, highlights of every game will also be available on TikTok.

What is at stake for Australia and Turkey?

Australia and Turkey will play against each other after USA face Paraguay on Saturday, and it will be important for the two to keep pace with the winner of that clash.

A win for either at BC Place could put them within one win of guaranteeing their progress into the round of 32, but even four points may be enough to advance.

Progressing into the knockouts would be the second consecutive time that Australia have advanced out of their group at the World Cup, with the Socceroos suffering elimination at the hands of Argentina in the round of 16 at Qatar 2022.

As for Turkey, their last World Cup match came in 2002, and 2026 will be just the third time they have played in the competition.

The Turkish boast the advantage when it comes to encounters with Australia having won both games against their opponents, winning 1-0 on May 24, 2004, as well as 3-2 on May 21, 2004.

> Our full preview of Australia vs. Turkey can be found here