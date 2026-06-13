Team News: Australia vs. Turkey injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 05:00

Australia and Turkey will meet at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

The two nations, who will lock horns for the first time in a competitive match, are competing in Group D, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

AUSTRALIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos; Metcalfe, Irvine, O'Neill, Leckie; Toure

TURKEY

Out: None

Doubtful: Kenan Yildiz (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Gul