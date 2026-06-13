World Cup Gameweek 1
Australia
Jun 14, 2026 5.00am
Vancouver Stadium
Turkey

Team News: Australia vs. Turkey injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Australia vs. Turkey injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Yigit Örme

Australia and Turkey will meet at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.

The two nations, who will lock horns for the first time in a competitive match, are competing in Group D, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

AUSTRALIA VS. TURKEY

AUSTRALIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos; Metcalfe, Irvine, O'Neill, Leckie; Toure

TURKEY

Out: None

Doubtful: Kenan Yildiz (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Gul

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