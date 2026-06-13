Team News: Australia vs. Turkey injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Australia and Turkey will meet at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday.
The two nations, who will lock horns for the first time in a competitive match, are competing in Group D, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.
AUSTRALIA VS. TURKEY
AUSTRALIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ryan; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos; Metcalfe, Irvine, O'Neill, Leckie; Toure
TURKEY
Out: None
Doubtful: Kenan Yildiz (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Gul