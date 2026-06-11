Preview: Australia vs Turkey - prediction, team news, lineups | 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 18:33 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 18:35

BC Place will play host to an intriguing 2026 World Cup fixture on Saturday, as Australia tackle Turkey in Group D.

Vancouver will be the destination for the second match in the section, with USA and Paraguay also battling to escape this particular group and make the knockout round.

Match preview

Australia have been present in each of the last five World Cups, so it is not a surprise that they managed to secure qualification for the 2026 competition, and the national team actually reached the round of 16 in the 2022 tournament - their joint-best showing at this level.

It will be difficult for the Socceroos to make a serious impression at this summer's tournament, but they will be expecting to get out of a group which also includes USA and Paraguay.

Australia played two pre-tournament friendlies, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Mexico on May 31 before playing out a 1-1 draw with Switzerland on May 6.

Tony Popovic's team will play their second match in the section against USA on June 19, before facing Paraguay in their third game on June 25.

Australia have only faced Turkey on two previous occasions, with the friendlies taking place in May 2004, and it was the latter that recorded 3-1 and 1-0 victories.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Turkey, meanwhile, are playing in the World Cup for just the third time, and it is their first appearance since 2002, when they reached the semi-finals and ultimately finished third.

The Crescent-Stars made the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and boast some serious talent, so they are a team to be taken seriously at this summer's tournament, especially considering their recent form, putting together an eight-game unbeaten run.

Vincenzo Montella's side have been victorious in seven of their last eight matches, including their two pre-World Cup friendlies, beating North Macedonia 4-0 and Venezuela 2-1.

Turkey, who have proven that they are capable of advancing deep into a World Cup, beat Kosovo 1-0 in the European playoff final back in March to secure their spot at the tournament.

The Crescent-Stars will face Paraguay in their second game in the section on June 19, before tackling USA in their third and final group-stage fixture on June 25.

Australia form (all competitions):

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Turkey form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Yigit Örme

Australia have no injury doubts heading into the contest, and there will be familiar names in their XI, including Mathew Ryan, Jackson Irvine and Mathew Leckie.

Leckie has scored once and registered one assist in 10 World Cup appearances, and the 35-year-old will bring huge experience to the team during the tournament.

Mohamed Toure, who scored 10 times in 12 appearances for Norwich City in the second half of last season, will lead the Australia line, bidding to add to the two goals that he has managed in 10 caps.

As for Turkey, Kenan Yildiz is a major doubt for his team's tournament opener due to a calf injury, and it would be a surprise to see him feature against Australia.

Arda Guler has fully recovered from the injury that he suffered in the latter stages of Real Madrid's 2025-26 campaign, and the 21-year-old could be one of the stars of this World Cup.

Deniz Gul has two goals in eight caps and is expected to lead the Turkey line in this clash, while there should also be spots in the side for Baris Alper Yilmaz and Orkun Kokcu.

Captain Hakan Calhanoglu will feature in the middle of the Turkey midfield.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Herrington, Bos; Metclafe, Irvine, O'Neill, Leckie; Toure

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Celik, Demiral, Bardakci, Elmali; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Kokcu, Yilmaz; Gul

We say: Australia 0-1 Turkey

We are expecting this contest to be tight, both in terms of the match and the final score, but Turkey can call upon the greater quality, and we are backing Montella's side to open their tournament with a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.