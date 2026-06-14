Manchester United news: Ruben Amorim 'ready to accept all conditions' to manage European giant

By Darren Plant | 14 Jun 2026 12:50

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is allegedly on the brink of joining AC Milan.

The Portuguese has been out of work since he was sacked at the Red Devils boss in January.

With Michael Carrick leading an unforeseen revival that saw Man United secure Champions League qualification, it effectively led to Amorim being viewed in a negative light.

However, he was linked with the Benfica job before the Portuguese giants eventually appointed Fulham's Marco Silva.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Amorim has managed to secure himself a new position at San Siro.

© Iconsport / Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Amorim to become AC Milan manager

The report alleges that the 41-year-old has agreed to replace Massimiliano Allegri in the AC Milan hotseat.

Amorim is said to have accepted all conditions and is now waiting on the Italian giants to finalise their agreement.

AC Milan face somewhat of a rebuilding job having missed out on Champions League qualification with a fifth-placed finish in the Serie A table.

That will leave Amorim tasked with trying to earn a return to the top four and win the Europa League.

Former Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and ex-Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa had been linked with the role.

Instead, Arbeloa is in line to become the next manager of Fulham, providing that an agreement can be found after talks between the relevant parties.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Perfect job for Amorim to rebuild

While AC Milan chiefs will expect Amorim to challenge for silverware next season, he is likely to be given time to succeed in the job.

Champions League football would have been of natural benefit to AC Milan, yet there is an argument that their failure to remain at European football's top table will allow Amorim to take on more responsibility to enforce his own ideas and make his own signings.

Unlike at Man United where he was constantly asked why he would not shift from a back three when it was clear that the players did not suit the system, AC Milan played with his preferred formation during 2025-26.

Therefore, only minor tweaks may be required to make the difference next season.