Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries trio wanted by major clubs this summer?

By Carter White | 15 Jun 2026 16:44

Bournemouth players Junior Kroupi, Rayan and Alex Scott have reportedly attracted interest from elite European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Cherries are preparing for a summer of significant change after the departing of former head coach Andoni Iraola, who has left to link up with 20-time English champions Liverpool at Anfield for next term.

The Spanish boss masterminded a sixth-placed finish for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, enough to secure a spot in European competition for the first time in the club's history.

As a result, the summer transfer window is set to be a busy one, with the Cherries needing to prepare for a flurry of continental action in the League Phase of the Europa League, starting in September.

Outgoings are once again a hot topic of discussion at the Vitality Stadium, with former boss Andoni supposedly keen on bringing Brazilian attacker Rayan to Merseyside ahead of the new campaign.

© Imago / Sportimage

Scott, Kroupi and Rayan to leave this summer?

According to Sky Sports News, a significant portion of Bournemouth's squad is attracting intense transfer attention ahead of the summer window, in which the Cherries will fight to keep hold of their star men.

The report claims that a number of elite clubs are keen on securing the services of Rayan, who was an unused substitute for Brazil on Saturday night when they drew 1-1 with Morocco at the World Cup.

The 19-year-old has a £86.6m release clause in his Bournemouth contract, but that stipulation only becomes active during the summer window of 2027, giving the Cherries an advantage at present.

Kroupi is another name that is being linked with a switch away from the Vitality this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid all monitoring the Frenchman.

After being left out of England's World Cup squad, Alex Scott is facing a summer of mulling over his future, with Manchester United known to be searching for a midfielder of his potential and ability.

© Imago

Bournemouth stance reaffirms ambition

Ahead of their first-ever European campaign under the stewardship of new head coach Marco Rose in 2026-27, Bournemouth need to be adding to their squad instead of losing star attackers.

Moving on a free-transfer deal to relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur, Marcos Senesi was the first high-profile starter to leave the Cherries after the conclusion of a historic Premier League term.

Bournemouth have supposedly stated that none of Scott, Kroupi and Rayan are up for sale during the summer transfer window, when new manager Rose will look to put his stamp on the group.