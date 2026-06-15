Bournemouth summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Marco Rose's side in 2026 window

By Ben Sully | 15 Jun 2026 06:10 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:10

Bournemouth are looking ahead to their first experience of European football after securing Europa League qualification with a sixth-place finish in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

A top-six finish marked the perfect way for Andoni Iraola to conclude his three-year tenure before handing the reins over to former RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Bournemouth's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Bournemouth confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Bournemouth confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Marcos Senesi (CB | Free to Tottenham Hotspur)

Bournemouth net spend: Summer 2026

Bournemouth total spend summer 2026: £0m

Bournemouth total income summer 2026: £0m

Bournemouth net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Bournemouth transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Mathys Tel (Tottenham Hotspur)

Jhon Lucumi (Bologna)

Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Junior Kroupi (Arsenal)

Alex Scott (Manchester United)

Rayan (Arsenal, Liverpool)

You can find a complete list of the latest Bournemouth transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.