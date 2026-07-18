Transfer news and rumours today: Alvaro Arbeloa eyes Real Madrid raid, Antonio Silva's Bournemouth switch delayed

By Matt Law | 18 Jul 2026 07:42 , Last updated: 18 Jul 2026 07:44

New Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid midfielder Cesar Palacios during this summer's transfer window.

Palacios, 21, featured on seven occasions for Real Madrid's first team during the 2025-26 campaign, with Arbeloa calling him up from the Castilla squad.

The Spaniard has entered the final year of his contract at Bernabeu, though, and the expectation is that he will leave this summer.

According to AS, Porto and Osasuna are among the clubs keen on Palacios, while Arbeloa is making an attempt to bring him to Fulham.

Arbeloa left his role as caretaker Real Madrid manager at the end of last season, but it is said that his 'heart remains in the Spanish capital', with the 43-year-old looking to raid Los Blancos to boost his Fulham squad for the new campaign.

Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono are another two Real Madrid players linked with moves to Fulham this summer.

© Imago / Maciej Rogowski / Ball Raw Images

Silva's move to Bournemouth 'delayed'

Elsewhere, Antonio Silva's switch from Benfica to Bournemouth has reportedly been delayed to allow the defender to represent the Portuguese club in Europe.

Bournemouth are believed to have won the race for Silva, with the centre-back expected to make the move to the Cherries in a deal worth £21.6m.

However, according to Record, a switch is currently on hold, as Silva is due to represent Benfica in their Europa League qualifier against St. Gallen on July 23.

The reported condition is unusual given the risk of injury, but it is viewed as a necessity for Benfica considering their lack of available centre-backs.

The 22-year-old had previously been regarded as one of the best young centre-backs in world football, but his stock has fallen over the last couple of seasons.

Silva has made 181 appearances for Benfica in all competitions, including 29 appearances in the Champions League.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Leeds complete £34.1m Muharemovic transfer

Meanwhile, Leeds United have completed the signing of Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo, with the deal costing the Premier League club in the region of £34.1m.

Muharemovic is a 23-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international who represented his country on three occasions at the 2026 World Cup.

A number of clubs are believed to have been interested in the defender this summer, but Leeds have been able to secure his signature on a five-year contract.

"I will give everything for this club. I will give everything, every game," Muharemovic said in a statement. "I just want to win. I hate to lose and I will fight for every ball, even if it is my head or my feet, I am going."

Muharemovic spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Sassuolo from Juventus before securing a permanent move to the former ahead of the 2025-26 season.

It is understood that Juventus will receive half of the transfer fee due to a previous clause.