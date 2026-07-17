Real Madrid ace 'rejects' chance to enter into transfer talks with Premier League giants Chelsea

By Matt Law | 17 Jul 2026 12:47 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 12:49

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has reportedly rejected the chance to enter into talks with Chelsea, with the Spaniard determined to prove himself to Jose Mourinho.

Los Blancos are well-stocked in the middle of their defence despite the exit of David Alaba, with Ibrahima Konate brought in to support Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao, although the latter is still out for a long period with a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid could add another centre-back to their squad before this summer's transfer window closes for business, which has led to speculation surrounding Asencio's future.

The capital giants are believed to be willing to sell the Spaniard for the right price this summer, and Chelsea are among the clubs to be credited with an interest.

According to Le Journal du Real, Chelsea - now managed by ex-Los Blancos boss Xabi Alonso - recently made contact with Real Madrid to register their interest.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Asencio 'rejects' Chelsea, wants to prove himself to Mourinho

However, the report claims that the defender turned down the approach, as he is determined to prove himself to returning Real Madrid head coach Mourinho during pre-season.

The situation is complicated given that Mourinho has allegedly made it clear that the 23-year-old is not in his plans for the 2026-27 campaign.

Asencio had a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign at Real Madrid, representing the club on 46 occasions in all competitions.

The centre-back then made 34 appearances last term, but his relationship with now former Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa was strained.

© Imago

Will Asencio stay at Real Madrid?

Asencio has a contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2031, having penned a fresh deal in June 2025, and the defender is therefore under no pressure to leave.

However, should Los Blancos sign another centre-back before the end of the transfer window, which is expected to be the case, then his position will be difficult.

There is not a shortage of interest in Asencio given his age and experience over the last two seasons, and it might be best for his career to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.

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