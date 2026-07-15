Eduardo Camavinga to Man United: Deal for Real Madrid star is "complicated", but is it possible?

By Matt Law | 15 Jul 2026 17:02 , Last updated: 15 Jul 2026 17:03

Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils have already boosted their midfield in the current market with the additions of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, but a third player is expected to arrive in that area.

Roma's Manu Kone has emerged as an option for the 20-time English champions following the breakdown of a deal for Atalanta BC's Ederson.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Camavinga is also being considered, with Real Madrid believed to be willing to sell the France international for the right price.

Camavinga made 43 appearances for Real Madrid during the 2025-26 campaign, but he struggled to show his best form for long spells.

© Imago

Man United 'considering' summer move for Camavinga

The midfielder has won 11 trophies during his time at Bernbaeu, including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns, making 223 appearances, scoring six goals and registering 11 assists, but his time in Madrid could be coming to an end.

“I told you in the last video that Man Utd are not done. Yesterday, I’m telling you today, and I’m telling you in this new video. Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

"Man Utd want to go for a new defensive midfielder, a player who can run, who can also bring fresh legs in midfield. I told you that Man Utd have reached out, in an exclusive update in the last video, for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

“They spoke only on the player’s side at the moment, no bid to Roma yet, but they are talking to the player’s side. I am told and I told you in the last video, Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want.

"Another option, in this case only mentioned internally in the meetings, has also been Eduardo Camavinga. So Camavinga, Manu Kone, that kind of player, defensive midfielder who can run, help with intensity, also physical, so this is what Man Utd are looking for.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Man United 'planning' to sign a third midfielder this summer

“On Camavinga, Eduardo Camavinga does not want to leave Real Madrid this summer. Camavinga wants to stay. Camavinga wants to continue at the club. Camavinga wants to be an important part of Real Madrid’s project next season.

“So the Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go – but at the moment Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid. So this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated. But Camavinga, Kone, this kind of internal discussion, these kind of calls, are helping you understand which kind of player Manchester United are looking for.

“So Andre Santos but also Youri Tielemans and then a player who can defend and do that kind of dirty job in midfield. So that’s also very, very important.”

Manchester City and Liverpool are also among the clubs to be linked with Camavinga, who was not a part of the France squad at the 2026 World Cup.

While a move for Camavinga this summer is seen as "complicated", it is certainly not impossible for Man United to bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford.