Man United transfer news: 'We were surprised' — Atalanta react to Ederson medical U-turn

By Axel Clody | 15 Jul 2026 08:29

Atalanta have expressed surprise at Manchester United's decision to pull out of a deal for midfielder Ederson after a failed medical, insisting the club intends to hand the Brazilian a new contract.

United had agreed a package of up to £38m with the Italian club, with the deal due to be formalised after Ederson's participation in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

However, following a second round of medical examinations carried out in England, United declared that the 26-year-old had presented 'significant' problems with his right knee, despite having passed an initial set of tests conducted in the United States while on duty with Brazil.

Atalanta sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli addressed the situation at a press conference on Tuesday, making clear the club's disagreement with United's assessment.

'We were surprised,' he said. 'He is happy to stay and we are working on a contract renewal.'

Atalanta dispute United's medical verdict

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Ederson's right knee was not an unknown quantity. At the start of the 2025-26 season, he suffered a meniscus inflammation that required arthroscopy, keeping him sidelined for a month between August and September.

After his recovery, however, he returned to his role as a pillar of Atalanta's midfield without any further reported issues.

He finished the season as the fourth outfield player at Atalanta with the most minutes played, 3,169 across all competitions. He featured in the World Cup for Brazil, coming off the bench against Haiti in the group stage and appearing in the round-of-16 defeat to Norway. He reported no discomfort throughout.

Atalanta's position is that United's level of concern about Ederson's physical condition was disproportionate to the evidence available, and the club's insistence that he passed earlier tests at Brazil's training base in the United States compounds that view.

United move on with Santos and Tielemans

United did not wait long to move in a different direction. The club confirmed the £48m signing of Andrey Santos from Chelsea and subsequently activated Youri Tielemans's £35m release clause at Aston Villa. Both players have signed until June 2031.

Ederson's contract with Atalanta expires in June 2027, meaning he would be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club from January. Atalanta are keen to close that window by securing an extension before the season begins.