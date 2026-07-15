Wolves transfer news: Fiorentina 'submit' new Tolu Arokodare bid that would give Championship club major funds boost

By Darren Plant | 15 Jul 2026 10:20

Fiorentina have reportedly proposed a loan with option-to-buy package for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare.

New head coach Cesar Peixoto is currently in the process of determining his squad for Wolves' return to the Championship.

Raul Jimenez is expected to compete with Adam Armstrong for a place down the centre of the attack, with Arokodare effectively dropping to third in the pecking order.

However, the Nigeria international has been attracting interest from the likes of Fiorentina and Turkish club Trabzonspor.

With reports suggesting that the 25-year-old does not want to move to Super Lig, a switch to Serie A is currently the most likely outcome.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fiorentina up interest in Wolves forward Arokodare

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina have now made a fresh attempt to sign Arokodare.

I Viola are said to want to finalise a season-long loan deal with the option of signing the player for €22m (£18.76m) next summer.

Having signed Arokodare for £24m on a four-year contract in 2025, Wolves need to recoup at least £18m to avoid making a loss from an amortisation perspective.

Arokodare is allegedly keen to make the switch to Florence, yet it is unclear whether the Italian side are willing to commit to a mandatory buy clause.

© Imago

Why Wolves should accept Arokodare offer

With six goals and two assists from 38 games across all competitions, Arokodare's transfer from Genk has not paid off.

That said, his three efforts in the Premier League came against Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford, while he also netted against Everton in the EFL Cup.

While Wolves chiefs would prefer a permanent deal to be facilitated this summer, that kind of transfer is highly unlikely to materialise after an indifferent campaign.

If Fiorentina agree to a mandatory buy clause for the fee mentioned, Wolves giving the green light to the deal should be an easy decision.

Not only would they be reducing their wage bill in the short term, funds arriving next summer would support their transfer business in 12 months time.