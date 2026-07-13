Roberto De Zerbi set to make key transfer decision after Spurs 'reject' three approaches for 12-goal forward

By Ben Sully | 13 Jul 2026 23:44 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 23:44

Tottenham have reportedly turned down three approaches for young forward Will Lankshear.

The striker spent time in the youth system at Arsenal and Sheffield United before he joined Tottenham in 2022.

Lankshear, who has made three appearances for Tottenham's first team, spent time out on loan at West Bromwich Albion in the second half of the 2024-25 season and at Oxford for the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 21-year-old netted 12 goals in 47 competitive appearances for the U's, including 11 goals and four assists in 44 Championship matches.

© Imago / PPAUK

Tottenham turn down three Lankshear approaches

While he could not keep Oxford in the second tier, Lankshear's impressive performances saw him named the club's Young Player of the Season.

According to football.london, Tottenham have already received plenty of interest in Lankshear this summer.

The report claims that the north London club have turned down approaches from the Championship duo of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, as well as Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

The offers were said to be worth eight figures as either a permanent transfer or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Tottenham are yet to make a decision over Lankshear's future, but it would take a significant fee to sanction his exit.

© Imago

De Zerbi to make Lankshear decision

Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi is expected to have a major say in whether Lankshear remains with the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Lanskhear has returned to Spurs for pre-season training, giving De Zerbi the chance to assess him before making a final decision, which could happen before the squad heads to New Zealand and Australia for their pre-season tour next week.

As it stands, Lankshear may struggle for minutes on the pitch if he stays put, with Spurs looking to add a centre-forward to their current options of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

However, there is a possibility that Richarlison could leave, especially as he only has a year left on his contract.