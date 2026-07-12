Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'ready to rival PSG' for Barcelona forward

By Axel Clody | 12 Jul 2026 11:41

Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs chasing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who is available for a bargain £30m this summer, though they face a race against time to beat PSG, who have already agreed personal terms with the Spain international.

Torres has been one of Spain's key figures at the 2026 World Cup. He assisted Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner against Portugal in the round of 16 and helped La Roja reach the semi-finals, where they will face France on Tuesday.

Last season for Barcelona, he contributed 21 goals and three assists from 49 appearances, earning praise from former boss Xavi Hernandez: 'Perhaps Ferran has surprised me the most. He's a player on another level. How he understands the space, links play, doesn't lose the ball, his defensive work, he's world-class.'

Spurs eye Torres as part of a wider attacking rebuild

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

Tottenham have firm admirers of Torres and have explored a move for him in previous windows. They will likely be in the mix again as they look to add to their attacking department this summer.

Tottenham's interest makes sense under Roberto De Zerbi, whose positional system requires forwards capable of interchanging roles and combining quickly in central areas.

Spurs are expected to target Torres alongside Kroupi rather than instead of him, given both players are versatile enough to operate out wide or through the middle.

Torres also arrives with Premier League pedigree, having spent two seasons at Manchester City earlier in his career, meaning the adjustment to English football would be far smoother than for most continental imports.

He has picked up 18 goals and six assists in 50 Champions League appearances, providing the kind of European experience Tottenham will require as they prepare for a return to continental competition.

PSG lead the race despite Premier League interest

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

The competition for Torres is considerable. Atletico Madrid are currently showing the strongest interest according to CaughtOffside's sources, with Napoli and Juventus also monitoring the situation.

However, it is PSG who appear to hold the decisive advantage. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Torres has already agreed personal terms with the Parisian club, and Italian journalist Nicolo Schira has gone further, stating the Spain international has 'chosen' Paris despite the interest from two Premier League clubs.

With Torres' contract expiring in June 2027 and Karim Adeyemi arriving from Borussia Dortmund, the writing appears to be on the wall for the Spain international at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are looking for around €35m, approximately £30m, to sanction a departure this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.