Tottenham transfer news: Man City £60m attacker set for 'crunch' talks as Spurs make contact

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jul 2026 14:30

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing strong interest in signing Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush during the summer transfer window.

Marmoush represented Egypt at the 2026 World Cup but was unable to make a major impact as the Pharaohs suffered a 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the last 16.

The 27-year-old joined Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025 in a deal worth close to £60m and made an immediate impression under Pep Guardiola.

However, Marmoush started just eight Premier League matches last season, dropping down the pecking order and fuelling speculation over his future.

Tottenham and Newcastle eye move for Omar Marmoush?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City winger Savinho, who is valued at around £60m.

However, the North London club now appear to have cooled their interest in Savinho and have instead turned their attention to his teammate, Marmoush.

According to TeamTalk, both Spurs and Newcastle United have made enquiries about the versatile forward, while several Bundesliga clubs are also monitoring his situation.

The report adds that Marmoush is not rushing to leave Manchester City and instead wants clarity from Enzo Maresca before making a decision on his future.

Omar Marmoush would be a terrific signing for Tottenham

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham are assembling an exciting squad as they look to avoid a repeat of last season, when they narrowly escaped relegation.

Having already signed Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for a combined £185m, Spurs are now targeting another high-quality attacker.

Marmoush has scored 16 goals in 61 appearances for Manchester City and netted 37 times in 67 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt, highlighting the goalscoring threat he could bring to Tottenham.

Tottenham are also reportedly interested in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, although the Reds may not be willing to sanction the Dutchman's departure.