Man City transfer news: Enzo Maresca claims first victory over Arsenal with “exciting” signing confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jul 2026 10:40 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 10:41

Manchester City have announced the signing of highly-rated youngster Jeremy Monga from Leicester City.

The England Under-19 international, who turned 17 yesterday, has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium, taking him through to the summer of 2031.

Premier League champions Arsenal had been credited with a strong interest in Monga and were locked in negotiations with Leicester earlier this summer.

However, Mikel Arteta's side were allegedly unwilling to meet the Foxes’ £10m asking price for Monga, allowing Man City to swoop in and win the race for his signature.

A key factor behind Monga’s decision to join Man City is manager Enzo Maresca, who briefly worked with the winger during his Championship title-winning season at Leicester in 2023-24.

Maresca was confirmed as the Citizens' new manager at the end of last month, replacing legendary boss Pep Guardiola who spent 10 trophy-laden years at the Etihad.

Monga has also hailed the clear pathway Man City’s academy players have to the first team and is excited to have joined “the best club in England” over the past decade.

Monga is making ‘the correct next step in his career’ at Man City

We're delighted to confirm the signing of Jeremy Monga from Leicester City on a five-year deal ✍️



? https://t.co/8i6tG89Jls pic.twitter.com/7aRicTKuGu — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 11, 2026

“When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me,” Monga told the club’s official website.

“For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true.

“This has been the best club in England over the past 10 years, and it has also handed opportunities to players from the academy like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly which shows that the pathway is there.

“It is a privilege to be here and I’m delighted to have joined.”

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “Jeremy is an exciting player who has already made huge strides in his young career,” he said.

“We were already very aware of him as a club and we have seen his ability first-hand from his time at Leicester. At 17-years-old we feel he is only going to continue to improve and that this is the correct next step in his career.

“We look forward to supporting him on every step in his journey.”

Monga’s record-breaking career to continue at Man City

© Imago

Born in Coventry, Monga began his youth career with the Sky Blues before joining Leicester City’s academy at Under-9s level in 2017.

The winger’s pace, dribbling, skill and eye for goal were key attributes that he enhanced as he worked his way through Leicester’s youth ranks before catapulting himself into their Under-21s team at just 15 years of age.

Monga then became the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he featured as a second-half substitute in Leicester’s 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in April 2025.

He went onto make a total seven league appearances in the 2024-25 campaign, before setting a new record for the Foxes in August of the following season in the EFL Cup when he became Leicester’s youngest player to start a game for the club.

Just a few days later, Monga became the youngest goalscorer in the Championship when he NETTED his first senior goal for Leicester in a 2-1 defeat to Preston, aged just 16 years and 37 days old, breaking the previous record held by England star Jude Bellingham.

Monga will now continue his development at Man City and has become the club’s fourth signing of the summer after Elliot Anderson, Mathys Detourbet and Pierce Charles, the latter two have since departed on loan.