Chelsea transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho's exit stance 'revealed' amid Roma interest

By Darren Plant | 11 Jul 2026 10:04

Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly interested in leaving Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

During the closing days of the equivalent 2025 market, the winger left Manchester United for Stamford Bridge in a £40m deal.

However, the move did not pay off, a consequence of the Argentina international contributing just two goals and four assists from 33 Premier League and Champions League appearances.

At a time when Xabi Alonso has become manager and may not use traditional wingers, it has left Garnacho's future up in the air.

Serie A giants Roma have been credited as admirers of the 22-year-old in recent days.

© Imago / Action Plus

Garnacho takes stance over Chelsea future

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Garnacho has opened the door to a Chelsea exit over the coming weeks.

The report emphasises that Chelsea's sole goal, as it stands, is to attract suitable permanent offers for the player.

Nevertheless, Roma's current intention is to propose a loan agreement, presumably with an option or obligation to buy.

Furthermore, Garnacho is allegedly interested in making the switch to Stadio Olimpico this summer.

© Imago / Sportimage

What next for Garnacho and Chelsea?

Alonso has just commenced pre-season training with Chelsea, his focus being on matters at Cobham when his squad do not play their first friendly until the end of July.

For now, Garnacho will train with the rest of the group, but everything points to his departure from Chelsea.

In theory, it would make sense for all concerned. Alonso could use a 3-4-2-1 formation and deploy two number 10s over wingers, whereas Roma are in the market for two fresh faces for their wide areas.

Chelsea would need to receive in the region of £34m to avoid making a loss in the eyes of the relevant financial regulations.

Whether Roma are prepared to bid that high remains to be seen. Only three players in their history - Patrik Schick, Artem Dovbyk and Tammy Abraham - have been signed by Roma for more than £34m.