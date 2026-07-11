World Cup news today: Live updates as England prepare for Norway quarter-final

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jul 2026 09:28

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Saturday, July 11!

The day that England fans have been waiting for for... a few days... is finally here, as the Three Lions scrap with Norway for the right to advance to the Mundial semi-finals.

The first last-four encounter was also decided on Friday evening, as Spain's narrow 2-1 victory over Belgium saw La Roja set up a gargantuan battle with France.

Today's World Cup headlines

World Cup news today: What's happening on July 11?

World Cup 2026 talk will be dominated by one game and one game only on July 11, as England and Norway prepare for a mouthwatering last-eight clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The winner of the 10pm kickoff will meet either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals of the competition, as the reigning champions and the Rossocrociati prepare for battle in the early hours of Sunday morning.

England's preparations for Saturday's quarter-final have been far from smooth sailing, thanks to Jarell Quansah's red-card ban being extended to two games and fresh fitness concerns arising in recent training sessions.

However, Declan Rice (illness), Marc Guehi and Reece James (both hamstring) have all been spotted in training, fuelling hopes that they will be fit to face the Scandinavians in Florida.

Tuchel is not short of alternative options, though, as either Dan Burn or John Stones could fill in for Guehi, while James is just one of six England right-back candidates for the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Norway head into the quarter-final with a fully-fit squad, but head coach Stale Solbakken faces dilemmas out wide as Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup bid to replace Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa respectively.

Elsewhere, reaction continues to pour in from Spain's success over Belgium on Friday, when Manchester United's Senne Lammens was the guilty party after his superior Thibaut Courtois was tearfully withdrawn due to injury.