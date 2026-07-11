Real Madrid transfer news: Michael Olise update as "relationship" with Bayern Munich set to play key role in summer saga

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jul 2026 01:23 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 01:47

Real Madrid have already agreed with Bayern Munich that they will not pursue Michael Olise this summer, the newest report has claimed.

The summer transfer window has largely been secondary to the World Cup, though the performances of Olise for France have fuelled speculation that he could leave Germany.

Real have been credited with a serious interest in the winger, but it remains to be seen if Bayern would be willing to negotiate with the Spanish giants at any price.

Transfer journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Real and Bayern have in fact agreed that Olise will stay in the Bundesliga, saying on the Bayern Insider podcast: "There is absolutely no chance that Michael Olise will leave during this transfer window. The club has made that very clear to the player.

"I want to stress once again that both clubs have a very close relationship. They have agreed that nothing will happen regarding Olise this summer."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made promises to supporters before he won the club's presidential election in June that he would rebuild the squad with immense talent, so news that Olise is likely to stay will come as a blow to fans.

© Iconsport / GSI

Michael Olise to Real Madrid: The best player at the World Cup?

While the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland have taken the spotlight at the World Cup, Olise has arguably been just as influential.

The 24-year-old has produced five assists so far - the most at the tournament - and only Messi (six) has created more big chances than him (five).

MICHAEL OLISE FOR FRANCE AT THE WORLD CUP Matches: 6 Starts: 6 Assists: 5 Chances Created: 12 Big Chances Created: 5 Successful Dribbles per 90: 2.8

Olise's performances at the competition come after an incredible campaign for Bayern Munich in 2025-26, during which he scored 22 goals and produced 26 assists.

The Bayern Munich star may have been the most influential player in club football last term, and a strong showing in the semi-final and potentially final of the World Cup could make him a favourite for the Ballon d'Or.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Why Michael Olise could be key for Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior

Olise has demonstrated an incredible ability to remain composed in the final third, and his calm temperament may be beneficial to both Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

The two Real attackers often play at speed, and their direct nature led to Los Blancos facing a number of unnecessary counter-attacks last term.

Should Jose Mourinho be reinforced by the addition of Olise, he could use the Frenchman as the conductor of his side's attacks, and he would almost certainly help Real spend more time in the opposition's half.

Real will have to first convince Bayern to sell before counting on him as the key cog in their attack, but the La Liga giants have shown in the past that they can be relentless in their pursuit of top targets, and a move to Spain should not be ruled out.