Norway vs. England: Thomas Tuchel issues 'no explanation' response to extend Jarell Quansah ban

By Darren Plant | 11 Jul 2026 09:18

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he is yet to receive an explanation over Jarell Quansah's extended World Cup ban.

The Three Lions are currently preparing to face Norway in Saturday's quarter-final showdown in Miami.

However, they remain with major issues at right-back, not helped by Quansah receiving a red card during the last-16 epic with Mexico.

Quansah was dismissed for an ankle-high challenge on Jesus Gallardo early in the second half, the decision being made by VAR after the referee had failed to spot the severity of the foul.

While England were said to have considering appealing the decision, FIFA later announced that Quansah would be suspended for two games, rather than just the one.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Tuchel reacts to Quansah ban

In the aftermath of the fixture, Tuchel was critical of the standard of refereeing at the tournament, with the England boss also left furious with the decision to award Mexico a penalty for a questionable infringement by Harry Kane.

At a pre-match press conference, Tuchel was asked whether he believed his comments had contributed to the extra punishment for Quansah.

He replied: "I don't think so. We also have no explanation."

The decision to extend Quansah's ban is particularly sensitive due to FIFA having recently made the unprecedented decision to suspend a one-match ban for USA's Folarin Balogun for a red card in the last 32.

That development came after United States president Donald Trump had personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino, with the subject later being assessed by a FIFA committee.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

What is Norway, England latest?

Tuchel also revealed at the media briefing that Quansah was the only player who was definitely unavailable for the game with Norway.

Meanwhile, Sports Mole have taken a look at the surprise threat that will be offered by Stale Solbakken's side.