Aston Villa transfer news: Newcastle United 'in race' for Norway World Cup star

By Darren Plant | 11 Jul 2026 10:41

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa.

The 21-year-old is currently preparing to represent Norway in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against England.

Nusa has played a key role for the Scandinavian nation, netting in the last-32 victory over the Ivory Coast.

His performances on the biggest stage will only lead to his amount of admirers increasing over the course of the summer.

According to Football Insider, Villa and Newcastle are monitoring developments with the attacker.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Nusa attracting Premier League interest

The report claims that RB Leipzig are resigned to attracting offers for Nusa over the coming weeks.

He has contributed 10 goals and 11 assists from 71 appearances across all competitions since the start of 2024-25.

As well as Nusa having a contract in place until 2029, RB Leipzig are said to have little interest in cashing in on his signature.

They are back in the Champions League after finishing in third place in last season's Bundesliga table.

However, RB Leipzig would be in line to make a substantial profit on the approximate £18m fee that they paid for Nusa two years ago.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Is Nusa ready for Premier League football?

Prior to his move to RB Leipzig, Nusa came close to joining Brentford, the deal eventually breaking down due to an issue with his medical.

At the time, Nusa would have been expected to become an important player with the Bees, but his switch to Leipzig has arguably proven more beneficial for his development.

Being trusted with 24 starts in the Bundesliga last season for a RB Leipzig side on the up highlights how highly he is regarded by his current club.

Should he move to a big team in the Premier League, there would realistically have to be an acceptance that he would not be an immediate starter.

Therefore, it might be worthwhile for Nusa to stay put in Germany when RB Leipzig will have ambitions to contend for second place in the top flight.