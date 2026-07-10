Man City transfer news: Pierce Charles plan becomes clear as £10m signing is confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Jul 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 10 Jul 2026 10:40

Manchester City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract, and he moves to the Etihad Stadium in a deal believed to be worth an initial £3m that could rise to around £10m if certain thresholds relating to City’s success are met.

Charles - whose older brother Shea plays for Southampton and is a former Citizens player - was part of the club’s academy prior to joining Sheffield Wednesday in the summer of 2021 as a 16-year-old.

He made his senior debut for the Owls in January 2024 and went on to make a total of 36 first-team appearances for the South Yorkshire club, who were relegated to League One last season.

In that time, Man City say that Charles established himself as ‘one of the Championship’s most acclaimed young goalkeepers’, and his talent was also recognised at international level as the shot-stopper has won 12 caps for Northern Ireland.

Charles is delighted to have re-joined Man City, but he will not link up with Enzo Maresca’s squad straight away as the Citizens have agreed to loan the youngster out to Championship side Queens Park Rangers for the 2026-27 season.

Charles keen to impress at QPR as he eyes future Man City role

We are pleased to have completed the signing of goalkeeper Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday on a five-year-deal ✍️



He will now join Championship side Queens Park Rangers on loan for the 2026/27 season. pic.twitter.com/tcHYBKJduS — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 10, 2026

Man City hope that Charles can play regularly and continue his development during a temporary spell at QPR before potentially integrating him into their senior squad at a later date.

The plan for Charles is to eventually become a first-team squad member at the Etihad – something which could be fast-tracked if James Trafford were to leave the club in the near future in search of regular game time – and then the club’s No.1 goalkeeper.

“To be back at Manchester City is a very special and proud moment both for me and my family,” Charles told the club’s website.

“I know first-hand what a special club City is and I am so excited about looking to the future.

“City take the development of young players very seriously so I know that my loan to QPR will only help me grow and improve as a player too.

“I’ll now give everything I can for a successful season in the Championship before hopefully returning to Manchester a better goalkeeper.”

© Imago

Viana excited by arrival of highly-rated Charles at Man City

Director of Football Hugo Viana added: “Pierce is someone whose progress we have been following closely, and we are delighted to welcome him back to Manchester City.

“Pierce has already learned a lot during his time at Sheffield Wednesday but is still very young and hungry to now further progress and develop.

“He also knows the club and is very much aligned with the values we all share.

“We are very happy to have secured Pierce’s signing and are excited to now help in his future career development.”

Charles has become Man City’s third summer signing after the club-record arrive of midfielder Elliot Anderson and teenage forward Mathys Detourbet, who has joined Monaco on loan.