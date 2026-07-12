Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils to announce new signing 'next week' as double deals near completion

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jul 2026 13:16

Manchester United are reportedly set to announce the signing of Cristian Orozco once his move is officially completed next week.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in October last year that the Red Devils had agreed a $1m deal with Fortaleza for Orozco, with the transfer scheduled to take effect in the summer of 2026.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Orozco turns 18 on Monday, allowing Man Utd to officially register him as their player next week.

The highly-rated defensive midfielder has already arrived in England to begin settling in ahead of starting his new chapter at the club.

Cristian Orozco to Man Utd: player for the future

© Imago / Naushad

While Man Utd's immediate priority remains strengthening their senior midfield, Orozco is expected to join the Under-21s as the club view him as a player for the future.

Back in December, the youngster was given a tour of Carrington and Old Trafford and also experienced his first training sessions with Manchester United's academy teams.

Orozco helped Colombia reach the final of the Under-17 South American Championship last year and is regarded as another exciting young prospect, similar to Sekou Kone, who joined the academy from Guidars FC for around £1m in 2024.

Manchester United close to sealing double deals?

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

The Red Devils are also reportedly close to completing deals for Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow.

Man Utd are expected to pay an initial £48m for Santos, with a further £2m in bonuses, while Chelsea will retain a 10% sell-on clause.

The 20-time English champions are also expected to finalise the signing of Karl Darlow following the expiry of his Leeds United contract.

The 35-year-old is expected to provide back-up for Senne Lammens, with Altay Bayindir widely tipped to leave Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have reportedly abandoned their pursuit of Ederson despite previously agreeing a deal, amid concerns over the midfielder's fitness.