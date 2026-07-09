Man United 'close' in on Karl Darlow signing as goalkeeper moves closer to Old Trafford exit

By Ben Sully | 09 Jul 2026 19:50

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer.

Darlow has spent the last three years at Leeds United, where he was mostly used as a backup goalkeeper.

However, he was given the chance to be Daniel Farke's first-choice option for the second half of the 2025-26 season, finishing the campaign with five clean sheets in 22 Premier League appearances.

Darlow had been in talks over a new contract, but he now looks set to move to one of Leeds' biggest rivals after becoming a free agent earlier this month.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United set to sign Darlow as Lammens backup

According to The Athletic, Man United are 'close' to signing the 35-year-old goalkeeper on a free transfer.

The report claims that talks are at an advanced stage, with only the 'finer points' left to resolve before Darlow can join Michael Carrick's squad.

Man United had also considered a potential move for Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper Sam Johnstone, having drawn up a plan to sign an experienced Premier League goalkeeper who qualifies as a homegrown player.

The Red Devils ultimately opted to pursue a free transfer for Darlow, who has been the subject of interest from Everton.

© Imago

Darlow arrival to pave way for Bayindir

With Darlow set to become the backup option for Senne Lammens, Man United will be able to sanction Altay Bayindir's departure this summer.

Bayindir has featured in just 17 competitive games since he arrived from Fenerbahce in 2023 and has not played for Man United since he appeared in the first six games of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a potential move to Besiktas as he looks to find a club that can offer him the chance to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

The Red Devils have already seen one first-team goalkeeper depart this summer, having allowed Andre Onana to rejoin Trabzonspor for another season-long loan move.